Read full article on original website
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Gage Park Group Collecting Coats And Winter Gear For Southwest Siders In Need
GAGE PARK — The Gage Park Latinx Council has kicked off its winter coat drive, with more than a dozen places on the Southwest Side to drop off donations. The group is asking people to donate new or gently used coats, socks, gloves, scarves, boots, hats and hand warmers.
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
‘Food Truck Saturdays’ Will Bring Music, Good Eats To Chatham’s Mahalia Jackson Court This Month
CHATHAM — Beginning Saturday, a South Side pop-up plaza will host family events all month long in hopes of welcoming more neighbors to the space dedicated to a musical giant. The Greater Chatham Initiative will host Food Truck Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every Saturday in October at the Mahalia...
Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blockclubchicago.org
Buy Books For As Little As $2 And Support Edgewater Library Branch At Annual Book Sale
EDGEWATER — A neighborhood volunteer group is bringing back its book sale this month after being on hiatus more than three years. The book sale is 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 16. It will be hosted in the Edgewater Branch Library’s Betty A. Barclay Community Room on the second floor, at 6000 N. Broadway.
blockclubchicago.org
South Shore Neighbors Will Hand Out Donated Food, Unveil Outdoor Puzzle Wall Over Next 2 Weekends
SOUTH SHORE — Two events organized by South Shore residents will build neighborhood unity through food and art on back-to-back weekends. A “Giving From the Heart” harvest celebration takes place 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Peace, 7851 S. Jeffery Blvd. Local churches, community groups, gardeners and other residents donated nonperishable goods and cold-weather clothing that organizers will hand out at the event.
blockclubchicago.org
Queer Art Party Coming To Sleeping Village This Weekend
AVONDALE — The Palmer Square Art Fair and Queer Social Club are joining forces for their first Queer Art Party. The party is noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. The free event will feature 13 art vendors, a DJ, makeup artist, portrait photographer and “plant-based comfort food.” People can RSVP online.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter
PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
blockclubchicago.org
Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking
ROGERS PARK — The city’s northernmost neighborhood is also its best place to live — and one of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Rogers Park was ranked fifth in the Money.com list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. The...
blockclubchicago.org
Julius Meinl Closes Southport Avenue Coffee Shop After 20 Years
LAKEVIEW — Traditional Vienna coffee roaster Julius Meinl has closed its Southport Corridor location after 20 years of business. The coffee shop, which combined the experience of American cafes with Vienna’s coffee house traditions, closed the 3601 N. Southport Ave. location Sept. 30 after its lease was not renewed.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Winery Opening Next Month, Bringing A Restaurant, Tastings And Tours To River North
RIVER NORTH — A new winery is opening in River North in November and its owners are hoping to serve the best wine in the city. Chicago Winery, 739 N. Clark St., is packing a four-in-one punch with a restaurant, bar, tasting room and private event area all under one roof. The new space will also crush, ferment and bottle grapes on site to serve as wine to their guests, according to a spokesman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockclubchicago.org
Are You The City’s Best Karaoke Singer? Mayor Launches Tournament With A $5,000 Prize For Winner
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know who in Chicago can sing. The city has launched its first “Chicago Sings Karaoke” competition, which is open to all city residents 21 years and older, according to the city. The contest kicks off Sunday and will give amateur...
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
blockclubchicago.org
West Town’s Stand Up To Hate Playdate Returns For 5th Year Of Teaching Kids Kindness
WEST TOWN — An annual neighborhood event to spread kindness and disavow hate is back this weekend. Stand Up to Hate Playdate takes place 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Commercial Club Park, 1845 W. Rice St.. There will be family activities, performances, group yoga, a drag queen storytime, face...
blockclubchicago.org
Editor Of Revamped Chicago Architecture Guide Leading Hyde Park Walking Tour Saturday
HYDE PARK — A free walking tour of Hyde Park is kicking off this weekend to commemorate the latest edition of the AIA Guide to Chicago, a prime source for local history and architecture. Laurie Petersen will start the tour 1 p.m. Oct. 8 outside the Seminary Co-op bookstore,...
Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Comments / 0