Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
CBS Chicago

Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month. 
blockclubchicago.org

South Shore Neighbors Will Hand Out Donated Food, Unveil Outdoor Puzzle Wall Over Next 2 Weekends

SOUTH SHORE — Two events organized by South Shore residents will build neighborhood unity through food and art on back-to-back weekends. A “Giving From the Heart” harvest celebration takes place 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Peace, 7851 S. Jeffery Blvd. Local churches, community groups, gardeners and other residents donated nonperishable goods and cold-weather clothing that organizers will hand out at the event.
blockclubchicago.org

Queer Art Party Coming To Sleeping Village This Weekend

AVONDALE — The Palmer Square Art Fair and Queer Social Club are joining forces for their first Queer Art Party. The party is noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. The free event will feature 13 art vendors, a DJ, makeup artist, portrait photographer and “plant-based comfort food.” People can RSVP online.
Block Club Chicago

After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter

PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
blockclubchicago.org

Julius Meinl Closes Southport Avenue Coffee Shop After 20 Years

LAKEVIEW — Traditional Vienna coffee roaster Julius Meinl has closed its Southport Corridor location after 20 years of business. The coffee shop, which combined the experience of American cafes with Vienna’s coffee house traditions, closed the 3601 N. Southport Ave. location Sept. 30 after its lease was not renewed.
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Winery Opening Next Month, Bringing A Restaurant, Tastings And Tours To River North

RIVER NORTH — A new winery is opening in River North in November and its owners are hoping to serve the best wine in the city. Chicago Winery, 739 N. Clark St., is packing a four-in-one punch with a restaurant, bar, tasting room and private event area all under one roof. The new space will also crush, ferment and bottle grapes on site to serve as wine to their guests, according to a spokesman.
CBS Chicago

Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
blockclubchicago.org

Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding

HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Q985

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
