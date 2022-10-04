ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Daily Collegian

Centre Film Festival returns featuring anticipated and important films

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Some of the most important and most talked about films of the year have been selected for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival, which returns Oct. 31 featuring movies in every genre — documentaries, fictional shorts, features, experimental narratives and more — screening at the State Theatre in State College and the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Lace Bugs on Oak

Small black specks resembling beard stubble located on the undersides of oak leaves are eggs laid by the oak lace bug. Photo: Thomas Ford, Penn State. The landscaper did not see any insects on the undersides of the leaves but did see something that looked like black beard stubble on a few of the leaves. The black beard-like stubble on the oak leaves' undersides were eggs laid by the oak lace bug. Oak lace bugs have piercing-sucking mouthparts and will cause a bronzing or stippling of the oak foliage. There are typically 3–4 generations a year in Pennsylvania, and overwintering adult females will begin laying eggs in the spring after the oak leaves have fully expanded and will continue egg-laying until late summer or early fall.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

