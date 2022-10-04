Small black specks resembling beard stubble located on the undersides of oak leaves are eggs laid by the oak lace bug. Photo: Thomas Ford, Penn State. The landscaper did not see any insects on the undersides of the leaves but did see something that looked like black beard stubble on a few of the leaves. The black beard-like stubble on the oak leaves' undersides were eggs laid by the oak lace bug. Oak lace bugs have piercing-sucking mouthparts and will cause a bronzing or stippling of the oak foliage. There are typically 3–4 generations a year in Pennsylvania, and overwintering adult females will begin laying eggs in the spring after the oak leaves have fully expanded and will continue egg-laying until late summer or early fall.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO