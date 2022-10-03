NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, unveils its new corporate identity. Centered around the value of fearless kindness, Coty announces its new company purpose: together, we unleash every vision of beauty. The introduction of this framework represents the next phase in Coty’s growth under the vision and leadership of CEO, Sue Y. Nabi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005324/en/ Coty announces its new company purpose: together, we unleash every vision of beauty. (Photo: Business Wire)

