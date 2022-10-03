Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Kurmi Software Names Micah Singer as New Chief Executive Officer
Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.
Puig Appoints Chief Communications Officer
PARIS — Family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company Puig has named Eugenia de la Torriente as its chief communications officer, a newly created position that became effective Oct. 1. De la Torriente is now responsible for the group’s internal and external communications, and reports to Marc Puig, Puig chairman and chief executive officer.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere De la Torriente was formerly managing editor of El País, where she oversaw the arts, lifestyle and culture sections and supplements. Prior to that, she served as Vogue...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack
Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack talks about the need for sales intelligence in sales processes and how it can help sales people boost their overall ROI:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Ben, please tell us more about Clarity Stack and how its evolved over the years…. Clarity...
mmm-online.com
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Nevro Announces FDA Approval of Costa Rica Manufacturing Operations
Nevro, a global medical device company specializing in solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its manufacturing operations in Costa Rica for the production of its proprietary spinal cord stimulation systems for the treatment of chronic pain, including its HFX product platform.
argusjournal.com
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Share Buyback Initiative and Reduces Authorized Share Capital
Charlotte, North Carolina, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Count of the Company has been reduced by 250,000,000 effective as of October 4, 2022.
Together, We Unleash Every Vision of Beauty: Beauty Powerhouse Coty Announces New Corporate Purpose, Vision, and Values
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, unveils its new corporate identity. Centered around the value of fearless kindness, Coty announces its new company purpose: together, we unleash every vision of beauty. The introduction of this framework represents the next phase in Coty’s growth under the vision and leadership of CEO, Sue Y. Nabi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005324/en/ Coty announces its new company purpose: together, we unleash every vision of beauty. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inflation Eats Away at British Retail
High inflation is dampening retail sales in the U.K., as evidenced by a slowdown in footfall for three consecutive months. September foot traffic rose just 6.8 percent year over year, marking a decline from August’s 8.6 percent gain and a 15.6 percent improvement in July, according to data firm Springboard. High street footfall rose 9.5 percent from the year before, less than August’s 13.9 percent gain. While high street retailers are battling inflation, they also have fewer people to sell to with roughly half of all professionals still working from home, noted Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director. That’s...
mmm-online.com
HH&Y names Paul Pfleiderer as president of Havas Life New York
Havas Health & You announced Tuesday that Paul Pfleiderer has been appointed as president of Havas Life New York. Pfleiderer is an industry veteran who most recently served as U.S. Managing Partner at TBWA\WorldHealth. He started his new role on Monday and will work closely with Havas Life Group President Denis Henry.
ffnews.com
Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice
Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions. Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and...
salestechstar.com
OverIT Appoints Aurora Grieco as Chief Legal Officer
OverIT, leading Field Service Management software provider, announced the appointment of Aurora Grieco as its new Chief Legal Officer. Grieco will report to OverIT’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo. With a background of legal studies and a Master in Intellectual Property Law, Grieco has rich advisory expertise and employment...
salestechstar.com
Customertimes Hires Maksym Matiash as Senior VP of Sales for EMEA
Customertimes, a global innovator in product development and systems integration, announced that veteran technology and software sales leader Maksym Matiash has joined the company as Senior VP of Sales for the EMEA region. Mr. Matiash formerly served as Managing Director for SAP and as Regional Director of Business Applications Sales...
ffnews.com
Bright Acquires Tax Specialist BTCSoftware
Bright, a UK and Ireland-based accounting, practice management and payroll software provider, has struck a deal to acquire UK based tax software firm, BTCSoftware Ltd. The investment in BTCSoftware further demonstrates Bright’s commitment to delivering UK customers with best-in-breed products, following on from its investment in AccountancyManager in March of this year. The move is part of its long-term strategy to offer an intuitive, integrated and end-to-end cloud accounting software solution to accounting firms and SMEs.
World Screen News
Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO
Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer
Target Corp. is getting a fresh pair of eyes on its digital business — one of its key growth areas. The discounter hired Prat Vemana to be executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, starting Oct. 31 and reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection Vemana will oversee Target’s digital business, a big job that includes site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product and the company’s third-party marketplace, Target+. Brian Cornell, chief executive officer, said: “Digital continues to be...
argusjournal.com
IQST – iQSTEL Restructures Investment Agreement Demonstrating Confidence In Company’s Future
New York, NY, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (“IQST” or the “Company”), today announced the company has amended a common stock purchase option. “I believe the amended agreement demonstrates the confidence of an important investor has in iQSTEL’s future,” stated iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias.
TechCrunch
Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor on blockchain, inclusion, unions and the future of crowdfunding
Fresh off an appearance at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Summit, he sat down for a chat in his Detroit Airbnb, only slightly worse for the wear from his travels. The conversation comes amid a kind of listening tour, where Taylor says he’s been engaging both Kickstarter staffers and users about things the service does well, and those things it can do better.
salestechstar.com
Knock CRM and Rooof Announce Strategic Partnership
Rooof joins Knock’s partner program to offer best-in-class, fully automated solutions to market apartments on Craigslist and seamless integration with Knock. Knock CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced a strategic partnership and patent license with Rooof, the leading provider of software and services for multifamily teams who market apartments on marketplaces, most notably Craigslist. The alliance will empower organizations with the ability to fully automate or fully outsource posting of apartment ads on Craigslist, while benefiting from seamless integration with Knock’s CRM platform for lead tracking and reporting.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Force Therapeutics Enables Provision of Remote Monitoring
Force Therapeutics announced the availability of its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution, which allows health systems, physician practices and ambulatory surgical centers to provide patients with virtual physical therapy and remote monitoring that adheres to CMS guidelines. The company's provider-prescribed digital care management platform is validated to provide compliant documentation...
Under Armour Makes Shifts in Executive Team
Under Armour, Inc. said Wednesday that David Baxter and Mehri Shadman will join its executive leadership team, effective Oct. 24. Baxter will join as president of the Americas, succeeding Stephanie Pugliese, who will be exiting the company early next year. Until then she will remain to support the transition.More from WWDMission Athletecare Launches VaporActive Cooling ApparelDelos RTW Spring 2023Inside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens Museum Shadman has been named chief legal officer and corporate secretary succeeding John Stanton, who will retire at the end of the 2022 after 16 years with the Baltimore-based sports brand. “We’re very excited to recognize the talent that David...
