Black Friday curved monitor deals 2022: everything we expect to see

Black Friday curved monitor deals are about to kick off. Now that we're into November, these panels are going to start seeing some serious discounts, and we're here to make sure you know all about the biggest offers. Whether you're upgrading your old display, or diving into the world of a wider screen for the first time, there's sure to be plenty of discounts on the shelves in 2022 - whatever your price range. That's because we're seeing more and more curved monitors hitting the shelves at budget price points these days, and when you find a particularly affordable panel at an even better price, that value can multiply itself.

We've been tracking the best curved monitors for years now, watching the best models dropping their prices and weighing up plenty of deals to find the biggest offers. That means we know what good Black Friday curved monitor deals look like, and exactly where to find them. That's why we're rounding up all our expectations for this year's sale right here - so that you know the dates to watch out for and all the brands and models to expect to see.

Whether you're after a smaller 27-inch model or a massive centrepiece panel, we're expecting a wide range of offers to land in November. Not only that, but this year we've also started to see 4K and Quantum Dot displays starting to enter the market, so more luxurious screens may be making their way down the price ladder as well. If standard Black Friday gaming monitor deals are a little too vanilla, you're in the right place.

When do Black Friday curved monitor deals begin?

Black Friday curved monitor deals will kick off on November 25 this year, but we actually see official offers landing as early as Thanksgiving week. That's not to say there won't be any savings until then. In fact, we see retailers launching their holiday sales earlier and earlier every year. That means you'll still see some excellent offers starting as soon as this month.

Where will the best Black Friday curved monitor deals be?

We will be covering all of the very best Black Friday curved monitor deals on this very page, so ensure you come back on the big day. However, we do know that specific retailers on both sides of the pond will have the best of the lot. The below stores are the ones you should frequent to get the best and biggest price cuts.

US

Amazon: expect some far-reaching deals on a bunch of far-reaching screens Best Buy: always strong in the curved monitor game

Walmart: all the big names will be on offer at the mega retailer

Newegg: the PC gear specialist is always one to rely on for good options

UK

Amazon: will have you covered with options from most brands and sizes

Very: an underrated retailer for monitors but a well-stocked one

Overclockers: the PC specialists should be high on your list

ebuyer: another specialist that will likely have a raft of options and deals

Currys: a perennially strong monitor stocker and should have good deals



What to expect from Black Friday curved monitor deals

It's always tough trying to pinpoint precise specifics that will occur during Black Friday curved monitor deals. Monitor prices generally are in flux too - they are just a section of gaming tech where prices rarely stay the same for a long period of time. However, we can find the best value by taking a look at some of our favorite curved monitors and tracking their prices across last year's sales and in the months since then. There are a handful of screens we'd recommend keeping an eye out for in this year's Black Friday curved monitor deals; the Samsung Odyssey G5 (an affordable QHD screen), the Samsung Odyssey G7 (our top pick overall), the AOC CU34G2X (excellent value for money), the Alienware AW3423DW (our favorite premium screen), and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (for those who need plenty of space).

Kicking off with Samsung Black Friday deals , the most popular pick is likely going to be the G5 this year. The $379.99 display dropped down to $299 in last year's Black Friday curved monitor deals - a position that's just been beaten by Amazon's October sale. We've seen a record low $279.99 cost on the 32-inch model in recent discounts, but that's a fairly new development. That means we'd expect such a price to return for November. The G7 is a marked step up, starting life at $699.9 for a 27-incher. We first saw the current record low $499.99 sales price on this model back in November last year, and so far throughout 2022 that cost has only popped up once again in June. That means we're likely looking at this range for November's offers.

The Neo G9 is a serious leap in pricing. The 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor sits at $2,299.99 when caught at MSRP, and only dropped to $1,689 in last year's sales. Since then we have seen costs drip down to $1,599.99 over the summer - a position we haven't seen since August. That means this is likely where the chips will fall in November - if we're lucky we could see an additional $50 - $100 off.

Samsung's Odyssey monitors have been around for a little while, but Alienware's AW3423DW is brand new to this year's Black Friday curved monitor deals. The 34-inch panel was launched back in May at a $1,299.99 MSRP, a cost that's only dipped by around $15 in all these months. This is an excellent display, though, so we're holding out for some more substantial savings at Dell this year - potentially down to $999 if previous releases track correctly.

Jumping back down the price scale, we have the AOC CU34G2X. There's some excellent value in this model, packing a larger 34-inch screen than the similarly priced 32-inch Odyssey G5 and offering a slimline bezel design and the same QHD 1144Hz spec sheet. This screen usually comes in at $399.99, but it's generally been on sale for around $379.99 over the last few weeks. We expect that price to give way a little further in November - the record low is $367 and we're predicting a conservative $349.99 estimate (but hoping for something a little more drastic, say $299.99 on a good day).

Samsung Odyssey G5: Predicted price - $279.99 (was $379.99)

Samsung Odyssey G7: Predicted price - $499.99 (was $699.99)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Predicted price - $1,599.99 (was $2,299.99)

Alienware AW3423DW: Predicted price - $999 (was $1,299.99)

AOC CU34G2X: Predicted price - $349.99 (was $399.99)

Should you buy a curved monitor before Black Friday?

With so many sales landing between now and Black Friday itself, it can be tempting to jump in ahead of time. That temptation might not be so bad, either. We can see from Adobe's Holiday Shopping report , the the average prices on electronics fell sharply at the start of November, and only dipped an additional 2% over the Black Friday period. Factoring in increased competition, faster moving stock, and the risk that the deal you've spotted simply doesn't return on the big day, we'd recommend taking any early Black Friday curved monitor deals that look good from the start of November onwards.

Last year's best Black Friday curved monitor deals

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor - AW3821DW | $1,949.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $850 - This was one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this model, the Alienware 38" Curved Gaming Monitor comes equipped with Anti-Glare with 3H hardness, as well as a native resolution of 3840 x 1600 @ 144 Hz.



Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor $239.97 $189.97 at Amazon

S ave $50.00 - This budget Sceptre curved monitor was below $200 in last year's Black Friday curved monitor deals. That was perfect if you were after extra immersion but didn't want to splash some big cash.



GIGABYTE G27FC A 27" 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | $249.99 $199.99 at New Egg

S ave $50.00 - Not only did you get a good 27 inch monitor for the money, there was a free copy of Outriders on PC bundled in. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

Samsung - G97T Series 49" Class 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you have to go large then this 49-inch monster could help create the ultimate set up while saving nearly a third of the cost. Panel size: 49-inch; Resolution: 5120 x 1440; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24” LED | $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - If you needed a good, basic curved monitor then this 24 inch 1920x1080 resolution Samsung was a good workhorse screen. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

Asus Tuf Gaming 32 | $299 $279.99 at Amazon

It's only $10 shy of the historic lowest ever price, but the Asus Tuf Gaming 32 is one of the most aggressively priced 165Hz competitive gaming panels regardless. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.



AOC C32G2ZE | $330 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's not quite the historic lowest ever price, though this deal represents the second-ever time that the AOC C32G2ZE has dropped from its respective MSRP. Given that we rarely see 240Hz displays at this price, we say go for it. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

Last year's best Black Friday curved gaming monitor deals in the UK

AOC Gaming C24G2AE | £190 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - This was the historic lowest ever price on the C24G2AE, and overall a very aggressive rate as far as curved 1080p gaming monitors go. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

AOC Gaming C27G2ZU | £250 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We'd never seen the C27G2ZU anywhere near this cheap before, as its previous historic lowest ever price was £209.97, so you were saving an additional £10 here. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz .

MSI Optix MAG322CQR | £519 £349 at Amazon

Save £170 - It was one of the lowest ever recorded prices for this particular gaming monitor, which was a fantastic rate on a truly premium panel for your PC. Panel size: 31.5-inch; Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz.

MSI Optix MAG272CQR | £420 £279 at Amazon

Save £139.01 - While it had been ever so slightly cheaper once before, considering just how feature-rich this display is overall, we think it was more than worth a second look in. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz .

If you're a little more discerning with your screen specs, we're also rounding up everything we expect to see from Black Friday 4K monitor deals , Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals , and Black Friday 1440p monitor deals as well.