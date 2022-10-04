Read full article on original website
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
Depeche Mode to Continue After Andy Fletcher’s Death, Announce New Album + 2023 Tour Dates
For those wondering, Depeche Mode will continue after the death of longtime keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died on May 26 of this year. During a press event to announce their upcoming plans, the duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed that a new album is en route and that the band will return to the road in 2023.
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour
Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns
Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Bono returns to Nashville as part of 14-city book tour
The memoir by the artist, activist and U2 lead singer will be released on November 1 and is titled "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story".
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran's 'Mathematics' Tour Coming Soon: Is a World Tour in Sight? Support Acts, Guests, and MORE!
Everyone thought that Ed Sheeran was never going back to making music after he welcomed his first child in August 2020, but thankfully, he did not. Now that the Grammy-winner is back, he is returning with a bang, with the announcement of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (read as "Mathematics Tour) in North America.
NME
The Avalanches cancel remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”
The Avalanches have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”. The Australian duo have been on tour behind their 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’, and were set to wrap up with US and Canada headline shows this month. These dates...
NME
Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates
Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023 coming to area: Schedule, dates, where to buy tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ed Sheeran is returning to venues across the United States in 2023 for the first time in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter will break out on the North American leg of his international tour “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” pronounced the “Mathematics Tour,” from May 6 to Sept. 23, 2023.
U2’s Bono announces 14 nights of "words, music and mischief" as his Stories Of Surrender tour
U2 frontman Bono announces shows in the UK, US, Canada, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany to promote his new book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
musictimes.com
The xx Comeback: Oliver Sim Confirms New Music Despite Band Members’ Busy Solo Careers
Good news for The xx fans! After five years of waiting, it appears that the famous group is getting back together to release music again despite having successful solo careers individually; when are they releasing new music?. According to Uproxx, bassist Oliver Sim released his first album titled "Hideous Bastard"...
Ringo Starr postpones Minnesota concert date due to illness
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr postponed his scheduled Sunday concert date in Minnesota due to illness, the concert venue said. Starr, 82, was scheduled to play with his All-Starr Band at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The casino made the announcement on its...
musictimes.com
Fever 333 Disbanding? Jason Aalon Butler Reveals Group's Future After 2 Members' Exit
Jason Aalon Butler spoke up after Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta announced their departure from Fever 333. Years after the band debuted, Fever 333 let go of two-thirds of the members as Harrison and Improta left Butler as the lone remaining member. Butler addressed the recent event in an Instagram...
Love Lizzo? Presale tickets for UK tour 2023 available for Three & O2 customers
O2 Priority grants pre-sale for all four UK 2023 shows, while the Three+ app offers pre-sale for Manchester
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23. Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. But as theatrical windows have shortened from three months to frequently closer to 45 days, and streaming-only releases have sometimes lacked the buzz generated by moviegoing, Netflix and the chains finally found common ground. The deal stops short of a full theatrical release window for “Glass Onion,” which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. A wide release typically plays in more than 3,000 theaters in North America, but Johnson’s film will play in about 600 domestic theaters in addition to an international rollout.
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Coldplay will reschedule eight concerts in Brazil as frontman Chris Martin recovers from health issues.
