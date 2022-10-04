One week ago, we reported that the proposal for a bicycle lane on the Highland Park Way hill – shelved in 2020 – had resurfaced in SDOT‘s application for federal grant money to fund a variety of “Safe Streets for All” projects. We asked SDOT a few followup questions. First, what happens to the project if the grant money isn’t received? SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “If we do not receive the Safe Streets for All grant, there is not another funding source identified to build this project.” An even-bigger question: What design is envisioned for the lane – which side of the street would it be on, and would it require removal of a general-traffic lane (as was envisioned in the previously shelved plan)? Bergerson’s reply: “We have not begun the design of this bike route. If we receive funding, we would engage the community on potential designs such as the two options you mentioned. We may also consider other possible alternatives like widening the existing trail.” As noted in our story last week, other West Seattle proposals listed in the grant application are mostly smaller projects such as curb ramps.

