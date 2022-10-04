ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts

ROAD WORK – INCLUDING THIS WEEKEND. -There’s some work toward the east end of Sylvan Way, but not the big SPU project – that’s now expected to start next week. -In South Park, a drainage project is closing S. Holden St. between W. Marginal Way S. and 5th Ave S. weekdays through October 14th.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT’s last weekly update

If you’ve been on the SDOT mailing list for weekly West Seattle Bridge updates – today’s newsletter is the last one, they’ve announced. Here’s the final update, three weeks post-reopening:. The West Seattle Bridge has been open to travelers for nearly 3 weeks, and people...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke. ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Gatewood show starts tonight

With Halloween now just a little over three weeks away, we’re continuing our spotlight on West Seattle decorations. Andrew‘s home in Gatewood is offering a special seasonal show, starting tonight:. We’d love to share our Halloween decorations with everyone!. Location:. 37th Ave SW/SW Austin St in Gatewood.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE ART: More ‘Interruptions’

Dusty Bottoms October 8, 2022 (11:41 am) Is this group tied to the new art on the northwest side of 36th and Barton?. WSB October 8, 2022 (11:56 am) No. As we reported a couple weeks ago, that was commissioned by the homeowner whose property the wall is on. Susan...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 10 notes

(Bunny in Lincoln Park, photographed by Emily Carlston) Time to look at what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today you’ll find DIY cleanup equipment at California Place Park (California/Hill in North Admiral), now until 6 pm. UNDERSTANDING...
SEATTLE, WA
FOLLOWUP: Highland Park Way bike-lane proposal, awaiting grant funding, yet to be designed

One week ago, we reported that the proposal for a bicycle lane on the Highland Park Way hill – shelved in 2020 – had resurfaced in SDOT‘s application for federal grant money to fund a variety of “Safe Streets for All” projects. We asked SDOT a few followup questions. First, what happens to the project if the grant money isn’t received? SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “If we do not receive the Safe Streets for All grant, there is not another funding source identified to build this project.” An even-bigger question: What design is envisioned for the lane – which side of the street would it be on, and would it require removal of a general-traffic lane (as was envisioned in the previously shelved plan)? Bergerson’s reply: “We have not begun the design of this bike route. If we receive funding, we would engage the community on potential designs such as the two options you mentioned. We may also consider other possible alternatives like widening the existing trail.” As noted in our story last week, other West Seattle proposals listed in the grant application are mostly smaller projects such as curb ramps.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Got a ukulele? WSUP! is for you

If you’ve got a ukulele, this group is looking for you. Mike at WSUP! sent the announcement:. WSUP! (name includes exclamation mark) – West Seattle Ukulele Players – are people sharing the joy of ukulele and music welcoming all and serving the West Seattle Community. We are open to ukulele players at all skill levels to join together and make music. We meet on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. We supply the links to musical sources we will play from. Currently we are playing outside at assorted locales in West Seattle. To see where we will be playing next, go to our public page or can contact me directly – foxslair (at) seanet.com.
SEATTLE, WA
ROAD WORK ALERT: Delayed Sylvan Way closure now expected to start next week

Seattle Public Utilities says its delayed closure of the eastern end of Sylvan Way is now expected to start next week:. Starting as soon as October 10, SPU contractor crews will begin installing drainage improvements at Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW as part of the Longfellow Natural Drainage System (NDS) project.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 cases

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night. Here’s how the police summary tells the story:. Officers and Westwood Village Emphasis Units responded to the Ross Dress for Less at Westwood Village for a report of an armed robbery. Loss Prevention Officers reported they had attempted to contact a suspected shoplifter who had gathered 300-400 dollars-worth of apparel. This suspect began to leave through the “employees only” area that led to an emergency exit. LPOs contacted him, at which time he pulled a handgun and pointed it at them, telling them to “back off,” which allowed him to run from the business, get into his vehicle and flee the area. An area check was negative.
SEATTLE, WA
PHOTOS: The Ponds’ popular pond

A block in Seaview could easily be renamed Pondview. This is why:. That’s the 3,200-gallon pond that occupies much of the front yard at Jeff and Melinda Pond‘s house. Yes, Pond is their surname as well as their passion. The pond is a neighborhood attraction, created more than a decade ago. It’s home to these colorful koi.
SEATTLE, WA
CLOSURE: Log House Museum

History fans are going to have to wait until November for their next look into our area’s past. Just got word that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum is closed to the public for the rest of October because the city-landmark building is getting a new roof.
SEATTLE, WA
Remembering Shanna Warren-Platt, 1959-2022

Family and friends are remembering Shanna Warren-Platt and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Shanna Warren-Platt, 63, of Seattle, passed away September 28th, 2022. She was born in Amoret, MO on April 17th, 1959 to parents Lucille (née Warren) Platt and James Platt. A friendly and studious child, Shanna was known for her love of exploring and animals. Shortly after graduating Miami High School, Shanna moved to Washington state, where she would go on to summit Mt. Rainier.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer tutors needed

Our Lady of Guadalupe School needs adult volunteer tutors to staff its after-school tutoring program. The program serves students in grades K-5 on Wednesdays from 2:15-3:00 pm. The aim of the program is to strengthen students’ academic skills in reading, math, and/or writing. Volunteer experience with elementary age students is helpful but not required. For further information, please contact Julia Herrmanns at AfterSchoolTutor@guadalupe-school.org.
SEATTLE, WA
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Albert A. Radelich, 1932-2022

Family and friends will gather Saturday for a reception celebrating the life of Al Radelich. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Al passed away July 23, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born May 21, 1932 to John and Theresa Radelich in Tacoma. He...
TACOMA, WA

