Team play helps Gateway girls volleyball with turnaround season
A key goal for the Gateway girls volleyball team at the start of the 2022 season was to improve on last year’s 2-10 record in section play. So far this fall, that goal has been reached, and then some. Through last week’s 3-0 victory over West Mifflin, the Gators...
Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path
Cale Makar was impressed when 2021 top pick Owen Power went back to college for another season rather than jump immediately to the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. “It was a very mature decision by him,” Makar said. It also was out of the ordinary. Power was the first No. 1 pick not to play in the NHL immediately since Erik Johnson in 2006. But after Makar, the fourth pick in 2017, spent two extra seasons at UMass-Amherst and blossomed into arguably the best defenseman in hockey, it’s becoming a popular path for top prospects. Juraj Slafkovsky could be next after Montreal took the big Slovak winger first in the draft.
NHL・
Clemson moves up in the latest AP Poll
The latest AP Poll released Sunday with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers seeing movement after their Week 6 win over Boston College. Formerly ranked No.5 on the AP Poll, Clemson has moved up a spot ranking as the No.4 team in the country according to the AP Poll. Former No.4 Michigan has moved back a spot to No.5 after the Tigers have looked more impressive the past few weeks. The AP Poll showed much more movement than USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, with Alabama dropping from No.1 to No.3 while Georgia reclaimed the top spot on the rankings, followed by now No.2 Ohio...
