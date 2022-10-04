Read full article on original website
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Former NJ women’s prison officer indicted on inmate rape charge
FLEMINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the charge of raping an inmate just over a year ago. Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City was indicted last Thursday, Sept. 29. It was announced Friday by...
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Benedict’s Prep official, a Jersey City resident, charged with attempted luring
The dean of seniors for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, a Jersey City resident, has been charged with attempting to meet and have sex with an individual he believed was a teenager, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, is charged with one count...
Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark
Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
jcitytimes.com
Man Shot in Greenville, Drive-By Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. Later, a drive-by shooting took place in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, the first shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City...
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
News 12
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark who is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with whom he thought was an underage boy has now been charged in the case. Jersey City police arrested Didier Jean-Baptiste Thursday. The guidance counselor was recently...
Paterson man injured in Clinton Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street late Thursday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29, of Paterson, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police said the victim was struck...
montclairnjusa.org
State of Emergency Declaration
To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
Officials: Several bizarre, rambling letters left at 6 Jersey City locations, including schools
Officials in Jersey City say an individual dropped off several bizarre, rambling letters Wednesday at multiple locations, including City Hall, a business, schools, residences and municipal court, making six locations in total.
jcitytimes.com
Report: Man Shot in Greenville
A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. The shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in a green 2009 Honda Odyssey. The police are hoping to speak with the driver but do not believe that the van was used in the shooting.
hudsoncountyview.com
Sacco on Fulop for gov: ‘North Bergen & Hudson County have made him our favored son’
State Senator (D-32)/North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco went all in on Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s potential 2025 bid for governor at his annual mayor’s ball last night, exclaiming that “North Bergen and Hudson County have made him our favored son.”. “Steve Fulop is running for governor....
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike
No high-speed chase here. The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike. The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
20-year-old man arrested for fatal Sept. 17 shooting in Plainfield, NJ
PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident. The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight
A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
