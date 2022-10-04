ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

NJ.com

Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark

Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Shot in Greenville, Drive-By Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. Later, a drive-by shooting took place in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, the first shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man injured in Clinton Street shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street late Thursday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29, of Paterson, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police said the victim was struck...
PATERSON, NJ
montclairnjusa.org

State of Emergency Declaration

To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Report: Man Shot in Greenville

A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. The shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in a green 2009 Honda Odyssey. The police are hoping to speak with the driver but do not believe that the van was used in the shooting.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike

No high-speed chase here. The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike. The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ

