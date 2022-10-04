Read full article on original website
Biggest Chunk of Montana Currently For Sale is 26k Acre Ranch
What could be your own big, historic ranch is near Jon Tester's, but yours would be more than 14 times as big. It's also a Montana bargain at $17,450,000. (The Tester Family farm near Big Sandy, Montana is approximately 1,800 acres and has been in their family for over 100 years.)
HHS Starts FFA Chapter
(NMB) Havre High School recently added an agriculture curriculum to their course offerings, which meant they could start an FFA Chapter. Future Farmers of America is an intra-curricular student organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership and has been popular in Montana for decades. Saralyn Standley is the Agriculture Teacher and FFA adviser at Havre High. She says students have embraced the new chapter. ” So, right off the bat we have forty-five, fifty active members in FFA. So, I’m really impressed with how many students are ready just to jump in with both feet and start being active in it. It’s really awesome to see how much enthusiasm there is.”
