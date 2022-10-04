(NMB) Havre High School recently added an agriculture curriculum to their course offerings, which meant they could start an FFA Chapter. Future Farmers of America is an intra-curricular student organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership and has been popular in Montana for decades. Saralyn Standley is the Agriculture Teacher and FFA adviser at Havre High. She says students have embraced the new chapter. ” So, right off the bat we have forty-five, fifty active members in FFA. So, I’m really impressed with how many students are ready just to jump in with both feet and start being active in it. It’s really awesome to see how much enthusiasm there is.”

