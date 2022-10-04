Amsterdam is a visual delight to watch, and if you love period pieces or era-specific fashion, you should definitely check it out. Set in the 1930s New York, the film is about three friends who are witnesses to a murder, become suspects in said murder by proximity, and wind up discovering something much bigger than they could have ever realized. Featuring an all-star cast that includes big names such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift, and Mike Myers.

