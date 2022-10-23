ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

By Maddie Duley
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 hours ago

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products they need.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Advice from CardCritics: Costco Shoppers Can Earn Big Time Cash Back With This Card

In light of high inflation rates this fall, let's take a look at look at some of the best savings opportunities Costco members have access to in order to save big on your next trip to this major warehouse store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYZpT_0iLN68Rl00

Samsung Appliances

This October, you can enjoy $350 to $1,200 off select Samsung appliances including washer and dryer units, refrigerators, wine coolers and gas range ovens. There are 17 Samsung appliances eligible for this online-only Costco deal and shoppers can enjoy some major savings on up to five eligible Samsung products.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvdAq_0iLN68Rl00

HP Envy 17.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop

Costco's deals are plentiful in the electronics section with one notable deal including $250 off the HP Envy 17.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop . This laptop features 16GB of memory and a Microsoft Windows 11 home. With an original retail price of $1,249.99, you can take advantage of seasonal deals at Costco by purchasing this laptop for the reduced price of $999.99 this October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WI0d_0iLN68Rl00

Yardline Northport Wood Shed

Costco knows that fall cleaning tends to lead to a multitude of unused household items that need to be stored away during the cooler months of the year. To help you find a place to store unused items and have space to work on projects, the warehouse is featuring a massive sale on the Yardline Northport Wood Shed . This shed comes in two sizes including 10' by 12' or 8' by 12'. Costco is offering this shed for $600 off during October, so be sure to head to the bulk-shopping center for the one-month-only price of $1,999.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvwzU_0iLN68Rl00

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

During October, you can save on the cleaning supplies you need by enjoying $5 off Bounty Advanced Paper Towels from Costco. While there is a limit of two packages of 12 rolls per member, these 2-ply sheets are known for their impressive absorbance and are sure to help you get through any spills that occur during this month. With $5 savings on this product, you can purchase "The Quicker Picker Upper" for the reduced price of $23.99 at Costco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc6CY_0iLN68Rl00

Evolution Spas Highlands 75-Jet, 5-Person Lounger Spa

Don't let colder weather stop you from enjoying time outside or in the water. Quench your desire for an outdoor water feature by investing in the Evolutions Spas Highlands 75-Het, 5-Person Lounger Spa . You can enjoy $1,000 savings on this purchase this fall and obtain your above-ground jacuzzi for the price of $6,999.99 by shopping at Costco. With a marine-grade Bluetooth sound system, adjustable jet settings and a dual sanitization system, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity for complete relaxation for less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GuTl_0iLN68Rl00

Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Toothbrush

In-store and online, Costco members can enjoy $50 off the Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Toothbrush . This two-pack of brushes comes with Bluetooth technology, four extra brush heads, two travel cases and two charging stations. The brush is complete with six brushing modes to ensure a thorough clean, and with $50 off, you can purchase the brush for $99.99 from Costco in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNZP4_0iLN68Rl00

Samsonite 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set

Do changing seasons give you the travel itch? This fall, satisfy your craving for adventure and exploration by investing in a quality luggage set. The Samsonite 2-piece Softside Luggage Set is $45 off this fall, so instead of purchasing this set for $229.99, you can get it for $184.99. This luggage set features an adjustable handle, lining made from recycled bottles, removable and washable lining and 1-inch of expansion in all cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaHD5_0iLN68Rl00

Thomasville Emilee Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman

If you are in need of a new couch, be sure to check out the many furniture deals Costco is offering this October. One fantastic deal the warehouse is featuring this month is $500 off the Thomasville Emilee Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman . This grey couch features polyester fabric, sinuous spring suspension, a pocket coil seat cushion and a storage ottoman. With several hundred dollars off, this sectional comes out to $1,499.99 from Costco through Oct. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTR23_0iLN68Rl00

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Satisfy your cleaning cravings this fall by purchasing the Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum . You can enjoy some major savings on this lightweight vacuum by saving $100 and obtaining this product for the price of $399.99 during October only. With up to 120 minutes of runtime, this vacuum stands out from the competition with its 6-pound design, five-layer filtration system, dual charging system, removable battery, different length options and the ability to clean a variety of surfaces.

Prices are accurate as of Oct. 3, 2022, and are subject to change.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the exact item listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
GOBankingRates

4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October

As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
205K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy