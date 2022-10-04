(Updated at 12:35 a.m.) A pedestrian has died after being struck in the Williamsburg neighborhood this morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. Initial reports suggest that that an older woman was struck by the driver of an SUV in or near a crosswalk, and that the woman was in cardiac arrest when she was rushed to a local trauma center.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO