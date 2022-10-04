Read full article on original website
WSET
Virginia social worker charged for filming minor undressing, police look for more victims
CLIFTON, Va. (7News) — A 64-year-old social worker from northern Virginia was arrested on Tuesday for recording a minor, Fairfax County police said. Henry Pacheco of Clifton was hired by the victim's family 10 years ago, police reported. Pacheco reportedly "groomed" the victim and her family by offering trips,...
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
fox5dc.com
Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
PHOTOS: Police release Wells Fargo armed robbery suspect photos
The robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.
Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified
UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FREDERICK, Md. […]
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
DC police: Man took knife to neck during fight, stabbed other man in gut
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested one of two men who got into a fight involving knives in Northwest Thursday afternoon. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW around 5:30 p.m. The area was outside an apartment building that […]
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Woman fatally struck by SUV driver along Little Falls Road
(Updated at 12:35 a.m.) A pedestrian has died after being struck in the Williamsburg neighborhood this morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. Initial reports suggest that that an older woman was struck by the driver of an SUV in or near a crosswalk, and that the woman was in cardiac arrest when she was rushed to a local trauma center.
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
WUSA
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
WSET
Special education teacher accused of being 'under the influence of alcohol in public
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WJLA) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Virginia was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in Loudoun...
Arlington Police asking for help finding missing man after car found in Shenandoah Valley
Surur is a 5'6" Black man who weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Surur or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
NBC Philadelphia
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
