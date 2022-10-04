BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller. The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan. Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season’s dismal 2-10 mark. Indiana opened this season with three straight come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row, largely because of an inconsistent offense and a leaky offensive line that has allowed a Big Ten-worst 19 sacks. Former Indiana offensive lineman Rod Carey takes over both jobs for the rest of this season. He was hired in the offseason as a quality control coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a head coach, compiling a 64-50 record while earning seven bowl bids.

