$8M for Oregon Schools: Federal grants for student safety
Oregon schools will receive $8,265,004 million in federal grant funding to help provide students with safe and supportive learning environments and opportunities to help foster their success. Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced the funding. “Parents and students deserve the peace of mind that while at school students are safe and being cared for, while also gaining the important skills and knowledge that will support them...
Hoosiers fire offensive line coach after another poor game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller. The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan. Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season’s dismal 2-10 mark. Indiana opened this season with three straight come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row, largely because of an inconsistent offense and a leaky offensive line that has allowed a Big Ten-worst 19 sacks. Former Indiana offensive lineman Rod Carey takes over both jobs for the rest of this season. He was hired in the offseason as a quality control coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a head coach, compiling a 64-50 record while earning seven bowl bids.
