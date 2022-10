Friday night will mark the 9th straight year that Hemphill has faced off against the mighty Newton Eagles in a district football game. In the last eight meetings, the Eagles have won these showdowns convincingly. In fact, the closest game between the two happened last year when Newton won 52-22. Over their last 8 meetings, the average margin of victory has been 46+ points.

HEMPHILL, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO