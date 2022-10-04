ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Westlake's Kristina Cho Wins Two James Beard Awards for AsiaTown-Inspired Cookbook, "Mooncakes and Milk Bread"

Kristina Cho earned two James Beard awards for Mooncakes and Milk Bread, which recounts her Chinese American upbringing in Cleveland. Kristina Cho’s cellphone buzzed with congratulatory messages just as she was about to change into her wedding dress. . “My brother’s fiancee literally just shouted, ‘You won!,’” she says....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Tennessee State
City
Glenford, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland, OH
Society
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
wildcatvoice.org

The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season

The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Young Animal#Cleveland Curiosities
clevelandmagazine.com

Word of Mouth: Helen Qin of Mason's Creamery Dishes on Her Favorite Cleveland Eats, Including Cent's Pizza, Amba and Irie Jamaican

The co-owner behind Ohio City staple Mason's Creamery enjoys Mediterranean, Japanese and Jamaican food all right here in Cleveland. Before moving to Cleveland in 2013, Helen Qin and her husband, Jesse Mason, made homemade ice cream. Now, their Ohio City shop is a local staple. Expecting their first child, the couple dines out about twice a week. Here's where you might find them when they do.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Cleveland.com

Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
BROOK PARK, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Elephants Enjoy Giant Pumpkins

As part of its seasonal animal enrichment, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently let its elephants enjoy an extra big treat!. More festive fun happens all month long, and especially at the zoo’s Trick or Treat Fest presented by Citizens, which takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of October. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit futureforwildlife.org/trickortreatfest.
CLEVELAND, OH
milwaukeerecord.com

Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video

On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy