Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
clevelandmagazine.com
Westlake's Kristina Cho Wins Two James Beard Awards for AsiaTown-Inspired Cookbook, "Mooncakes and Milk Bread"
Kristina Cho earned two James Beard awards for Mooncakes and Milk Bread, which recounts her Chinese American upbringing in Cleveland. Kristina Cho’s cellphone buzzed with congratulatory messages just as she was about to change into her wedding dress. . “My brother’s fiancee literally just shouted, ‘You won!,’” she says....
Where to see the coolest Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio this year
CLEVELAND — Happy Halloween!. The spooky season is upon us, which means houses throughout Northeast Ohio are unleashing wickedly cool Halloween displays and decorations. Want to see some of these Halloween decorations in person? We've got you covered!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
wildcatvoice.org
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
clevelandmagazine.com
Word of Mouth: Helen Qin of Mason's Creamery Dishes on Her Favorite Cleveland Eats, Including Cent's Pizza, Amba and Irie Jamaican
The co-owner behind Ohio City staple Mason's Creamery enjoys Mediterranean, Japanese and Jamaican food all right here in Cleveland. Before moving to Cleveland in 2013, Helen Qin and her husband, Jesse Mason, made homemade ice cream. Now, their Ohio City shop is a local staple. Expecting their first child, the couple dines out about twice a week. Here's where you might find them when they do.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie forms unlikely bond over chess with Northeast Ohio high school
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie is at the top of his game. He is heading into the playoffs with an impressive 2.96 ERA and 190 strikeouts. Nouh Shaikh and Akshar Patel, seniors at John Marshall High School and members of the school's chess club. "I never thought...
northeastohioparent.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Elephants Enjoy Giant Pumpkins
As part of its seasonal animal enrichment, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently let its elephants enjoy an extra big treat!. More festive fun happens all month long, and especially at the zoo’s Trick or Treat Fest presented by Citizens, which takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of October. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit futureforwildlife.org/trickortreatfest.
milwaukeerecord.com
Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video
On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
Olmsted Falls Halloween house offers up scares for a good cause
For the 12th year in a row, Alan Perkins has turned his Olmsted Falls house into a Halloween lover's dream.
