ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for botched mini-budget

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFho3_0iLMxwH700

Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the “pressure” of the Queen’s death for mistakes in the mini-budget which has plunged the Tory party in crisis .

“We had a nation in mourning and then, literally, four days after the funeral we had the mini-budget,” the chancellor said.

“It was a high speed, high pressure environment and we could, as David Cameron used to say, have prepared the pitch a bit better.”

Mr Kwarteng also sparked fresh confusion over his next financial statement, saying: “It’s going to be 23 November,” – despite the Treasury briefing it has been brought forward to October.

And he said the scrapping of the 45p tax rate for top earners has merely been “postponed”, before correcting himself to say: “We have decided not to proceed with it.”

The chancellor is fighting for his political life after being forced into the humiliating U-turn over the 45p rate and – it appeared – the long wait for his plan to get a grip on rising debt.

Many Conservatives blame him for the own goal of rushing ahead with massive unfunded tax cuts without a proper plan to calm the panicking financial markets.

But Mr Kwarteng, asked on GB News , what he could have “done differently”, replied: “It was a very quick time that we did it.”

“You have got to remember the context. What was extraordinary about that month was we had a new government and also we had the sad passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Angela Rayner , Labour’s deputy leader, attacked the comments, saying: “Instead of taking responsibility for their reckless mishandling of our economy, at every turn the prime minister and her chancellor try to shift blame elsewhere.”

And Sarah Olney , the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, said: “This really is a new low for the chancellor in a desperate effort to excuse his botched budget.”

The chancellor also admitted – after days of denial by ministers – that his “budget”, as he called it, was partly to blame for the pound crashing and the cost of state borrowing soaring.

“There was a global picture, but I don’t deny that there was some market reaction to the budget because it was a bold offer,” he said.

Mr Kwarteng denied the measures were “extreme” – and argued the budget had been a success on one level, despite the economic and political damage.

“We have shifted the debate and I’m hopeful that, over the next few weeks, things will stabilise,” he told the TV channel.

“Nobody is arguing that we should put up Corporation Tax,” he claimed, although opposition parties have attacked scrapping the plan to lift the rate to 25 per cent.

Despite Mr Kwarteng saying his Medium Term Fiscal Plan will still be revealed on 23 November, it is understood the plan is to bring it forward.

The pound rose on the briefing of an October statement – raising the prospect of a further adverse market reaction to even the hint of a seven-week wait.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss approval ratings now worse than Boris Johnson’s at height of Partygate scandal

Liz Truss’s approval ratings are now worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson’s ever were, plummeting even lower than his worst poll result during the height of the Partygate scandal.The disastrous polling by Opinium lands on the heels of chaotic and downbeat Conservative Party conference, which came just days after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to rescue UK pension funds and clear up the economic turmoil caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Carried out exactly a month since Ms Truss entered Downing Street, the polling found that Ms Truss’s popularity had plunged by 10 points in the space...
POLITICS
The Independent

Humza Yousaf branded ‘shameful’ after comment to protesting nurses

Scottish Labour has branded the Health Secretary “shameful” after he told Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members “let’s not patronise each other”.Humza Yousaf spoke with dozens of RCN members as they held a protest outside the SNP conference in Aberdeen.It comes after the RCN opened a ballot of members on Thursday that could result in staff taking strike action for the first time in Scotland.Check your details today to make sure you receive your NHS pay ballot: https://t.co/7hJaBrg5pv   ✔️Postal address   ✔️Employer/workplace   ✔️Email address   ✔️Job title     #FairPayForNursing pic.twitter.com/Njpjb4uCc3— The RCN (@theRCN) October 8, 2022A 5% pay offer was resoundingly rejected in the...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Ian Blackford says Liz Truss and Chancellor made ‘the worst first impression in the history’

SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said Liz Truss and her Chancellor made “the worst first impression in the history” on the first day of the party’s conference in Aberdeen.“Only a matter of weeks into their new roles, the disastrous duo of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have crashed the economy, sent the pound plummeting, put pension funds at risk and caused mayhem for mortgage holders,” Mr Blackford said.The SNP has spent the first day of their conference attacking the Conservatives and Labour.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 sidelines Suella Braverman in bid to relax immigration rules in fresh cabinet split

No 10 is attempting to sideline home secretary Suella Braverman in order to loosen immigration rules, exposing a damaging cabinet split over how to kickstart the economy.Liz Truss is keen to hand out more visas to achieve the growth she needs to save her premiership – but is facing open defiance from Ms Braverman, a hardline Brexiteer, who insists tough curbs are needed.Now The Independent can reveal that business leaders pushing for more foreign workers to plug huge labour shortages have been urged to ignore the Home Office and lobby other departments instead in their efforts to build the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Olney
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
David Cameron
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Conor Burns ‘on track for knighthood’ as he faces misconduct claim

An ex-minister sacked by Liz Truss over a “serious misconduct” claim is said to be on track for a knighthood from her predecessor Boris Johnson.It comes as the BBC reports that an eyewitness saw MP Conor Burns touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.The former minister has stressed that he looks forward to clearing his name, and says he will “fully co-operate” with a Tory probe into claims of inappropriate behaviour.Mr Burns is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

SNP depute leader says ‘Keir Starmer is just another Tony Blair’

SNP depute leader Keith Brown has said "Keir Starmer is just another Tony Blair" at the party’s annual conference while warning that a Labour government will continue the “denial of Scottish democracy”.Mr Brown has also branded the Labour party as “the handmaidens of more Tory rule” as the party keeps on rising in the opinion polls. SNP depute leader added: “If they get into power, they are soon turfed out by the Tories. It’s a pattern that has been repeated time after time after time.”Delegates are meeting for the first time in person since before the pandemic in Aberdeen.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss repeats Keir Starmer’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ economic sloganKeir Starmer calls on government to reverse ‘kamikaze mini-Budget’Liz Truss repeats Keir Starmer’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ economic slogan
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I fought to become Britain’s first Black female MP – now my party is taking Black people for granted

Racial justice is about struggle and campaigning – but it is also about politics. Individual white activists in the Labour Party, and other progressive parties, have a proud record of fighting shoulder to shoulder with Black people for racial justice.However, the Labour Party’s history on race is mixed. In the 1950s, the then Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell argued for principled opposition to immigration controls of any kind for British subjects. But successive Labour leaders have treated immigration as a matter of electoral expedience, not moral principle. So in the Sixties and Seventies, Labour followed the Tory lead, making ever-tougher statements...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Truss call for Scottish nuclear power is to make up for UK mistakes – Swinney

Calls for more nuclear energy in Scotland are to “to make up for the failure of energy policy in the United Kingdom”, John Swinney will tell SNP members on Sunday.John Swinney will use his address to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to talk up Scotland’s energy capabilities.The Prime Minister previously told the BBC she wanted to work with the Scottish Government on nuclear power.We need no lectures from Liz Truss about security of energy supplyJohn SwinneyThe Deputy First Minister is expected to tell SNP members: “Scotland is a nation rich in energy resources.“We have a plentiful supply of clean, green,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Treasury#Conservatives#Gb News#Labour
The Independent

Tory minister sacked 'after being seen touching young man's thigh in bar'

The government minister sacked by Liz Truss over a “serious misconduct” allegation was fired after being seen touching a young man’s leg in a bar at the Tory party conference, it has been claimed.Downing Street announced on Friday that Conor Burns had been removed from his post as international trade minister and had the whip suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week”.His removal from the government came on the same day that he learned he was in line for a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, according to The Times.An eyewitness has now told...
POLITICS
The Independent

DUP leader pays tribute to victims of Donegal blast

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute during his speech to the families in County Donegal bereaved in the service station explosion in Creeslough at his party conference in Belfast.Mr Donaldson said: “I also want to express our sympathies to those families who have been bereaved in the tragic events in Donegal yesterday afternoon. “And those injured as a result of this explosion are foremost in our thoughts.” Ten people - including two teenagers and a young girl - have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland. Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Donegal explosion: Police confirm young girl among ten casualties of ‘tragic accident’SNP depute leader says ‘Keir Starmer is just another Tony Blair’Serial killer Peter Tobin dies at 76 after falling ill in Edinburgh prison
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mel B makes veiled swipe at Tory minister Conor Burns as he responds to ‘serious misconduct’ claim

Spice Girl Mel B has taken an apparent swipe at a government minister forced to quit following a “serious complaint”. Conor Burns has been sacked as a trade minister following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” at the Tory party conference this week. The MP confirmed he had been told to stand down by Conservative whips on Friday.“I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “I will fully cooperate with the party’s enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.”Scary Spice appeared to take a veiled swipe...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co Donegal

Ireland’s premier has visited the site of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people, including two teenagers and a young child. Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following Friday’s devastating blast in Creeslough, County Donegal. Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station, convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DUP leader pays tribute to victims of Donegal blastHundreds form a human chain outside Parliament against Assange extraditionIan Blackford says PM and Chancellor made ‘the worst first impression in the history’
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

OLD Biden says danger of nuclear ‘armageddon’ now at highest risk since 1962 amid Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Mr Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons”.Mr Biden added: “We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis."He also challenged...
POLITICS
The Independent

Free money for all: How universal basic income entered the political mainstream

Greater Manchester, sometime in the next decade.It’s near the end of the month, and all 2.1 million adults living here have just had – as they do every month – £995.85 paid into their bank accounts by the government.For this, they have done nothing. It is free money, no catch or conditions. Fill your boots. Spend it as you wish.“It sounds a radical concept, and it is,” says Matthew Johnson, professor of politics at Northumbria University. “But if you look at the detail, this could solve so many social problems that I think it can’t be dismissed anymore.”The idea of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Sacked minister denies he has met Mel B after singer posts cryptic tweet

Conor Burns has denied he has ever met Mel B after the singer suggested he should not be surprised he is facing a misconduct claim, and pointed to remarks she alleges he made to her in a lift.The Spice Girl, whose full name is Melanie Brown, tweeted the MP in response to a statement he issued on Friday, in which he said he looked forward to clearing his name after being sacked from the Government and having the Conservative whip suspended.Mr Burns said he would “fully co-operate” with a probe by the party, understood to be looking into allegations of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk calls Truth Social a ‘rightwing echo chamber’ that should be named after Trump

Elon Musk has criticised Donald Trump’s Truth Social, calling it an echo chamber. In an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk admitted that he knows more headaches are coming his way if his ongoing Twitter bid materialises. However, the Tesla founder said that is a sacrifice he is willing to make in order to protect free speech. Mr Musk said he is on a personal quest to keep discourse on the social network from becoming one-sided, as Truth Social’s content has become for the right. “[Truth Social] is essentially a rightwing echo chamber,” Mr Musk...
POTUS
The Independent

Hundreds form a human chain outside Parliament against Assange extradition

Hundreds of people formed a human chain outside the Palace of Westminster to protest against the extradition of Julian Assange. Mr Assange’s wife Stella and their two sons were welcomed with applause from the protesters. The WikiLeaks founder is being held in Belmarsh prison in London amid a lengthy legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States. Julian Assange fears he could face a 175-year prison sentence if extradited to the US.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Julian Assange ‘fighting for his life’, wife says as supporters plan human chain around parliamentJulian Assange ‘fighting for his life’, wife says as supporters plan ‘human chain’Ian Blackford says PM and Chancellor made ‘the worst first impression in the history’
U.K.
The Independent

Food safety and hygiene standards ‘in danger’ from tearing up of EU laws, experts warn

Food safety and hygiene standards are at risk from government plans to tear up remaining EU laws at breakneck speed, experts have warned. The alarm has been raised over “incredibly concerning” legislation that will axe or replace up to 1,500 items of so-called “retained law” in just 15 months’ time, to draw a line under Brexit.Fears have already emerged over workers’ rights and the environment – but the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) is also highlighting the risk to food and public health.Among the protections in line to be swept away are obligations to alert shoppers to allergens...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Biden’s got it right on cannabis – now it’s Britain’s turn

This week, the US president Joe Biden made a monumental announcement: he’s pardoning all prior federal offences of “simple marijuana possession”.In the UK, this so-called simple act could land you up to five years in prison – yes, even if you’re one of the estimated 1.3 million people who currently use cannabis bought from the illicit market as medicine.As Biden said himself in a tweet, classifying cannabis at the same level as heroin (and more serious than fentanyl) makes no sense.As it stands, cannabis is a schedule 1, class B drug in the UK. This means, officially, it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

873K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy