Virginia State

healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight

Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
HEALTH
healio.com

VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD

In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED

CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?

The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
HEALTH
healio.com

Support patients by eliminating disparities in pain care

LAS VEGAS — Research has shown that racial and ethnic differences in pain management exist, and clinicians need to work to mitigate these disparities, according to a speaker at PAINWeek 2022. Kevin L. Zacharoff, MD, a clinical instructor at the Renaissance School of Medicine, said these differences exist even...
HEALTH
healio.com

Standard BMI cutoff for obesity ‘may not be appropriate’ in Asian Americans

There is substantial heterogeneity in obesity prevalence among subgroups of Asian American adults, according to a recent study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers said the findings suggest that the burden of obesity and related cardiometabolic effects “may be underrecognized without studying each Asian American subgroup individually.”. Despite...
ASIA
healio.com

The Take Home: ESC Congress

The European Society of Cardiology Congress was held Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain, and online, having an in-person component for the first time since 2019. The meeting featured cutting-edge science important to the cardiology community, and Healio spoke to a number of experts to get their perspectives on it. Offering their insights were Gregg C. Fonarow, MD, FACC, FAHA, FHFSA, from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Robert A. Harrington, MD, FAHA, from Stanford University; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC, FESC, from Hoag Memorial Hospital and the University of California, Irvine; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Steven E. Nissen, MD, MACC, from Cleveland Clinic; Florian Rader, MD, from Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai; and Heba Wassif, MD, MPH, from Cleveland Clinic.
WORLD
healio.com

Understanding malignancy tendencies in skin of color key to prevention, treatment

DENVER — Individuals with skin of color are more likely to have pigmented basal cell carcinoma and present with keratinocyte carcinoma at a younger age than white non-Hispanic individuals, according to a study presented here. “Despite the lower frequency of keratinocyte carcinoma, individuals with skin of color experience disproportionately...
SKIN CARE
healio.com

In MESA cohort, statin use not associated with diabetes

In an observational study of participants from the MESA cohort, statin use was not associated with incident diabetes, researchers reported in The American Journal of Cardiology. In addition, risk for diabetes related to statin use did not vary by baseline level of coronary artery calcium, according to the researchers. Previous...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies

Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healio.com

Study sees significant BMI increase among children during pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found a significant increase in BMI among children seen during well visits at a hospital in Virginia in the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably among Black females. Rylie N. Mainville, a third-year MD student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told Healio...
NORFOLK, VA
healio.com

AAP National Conference & Exhibition returns as in-person meeting

After 2 years as an all-virtual event, the AAP National Conference & Exhibition returns as an in-person meeting this year, with a limited virtual experience available as well. The conference is being held from Oct. 7-11 in Anaheim, California. Cassandra Pruitt, MD, professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of...
ANAHEIM, CA
healio.com

EULAR returning to onsite-only format for 2023 annual congress

The 2023 EULAR Congress of Rheumatology will commence as an exclusively in-person meeting, nixing the live remote option that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s president announced. “EULAR recognizes the pivotal role face-to-face interactions play for our doctors, delegates, and patients, and...
HEALTH

