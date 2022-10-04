Read full article on original website
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
Study adds evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy 'safe and beneficial'
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant did not increase the risk for peripartum outcomes and may lower the infant’s risk for NICU admission and intrauterine fetal death, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis. Previous research has shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide benefits at any time...
VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD
In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
Subcutaneous insulin therapy cost-effective for mild DKA for children with type 1 diabetes
Subcutaneous insulin therapy was associated with shorter hospital stay and lower cost vs. intravenous insulin infusion for the treatment of mild diabetic ketoacidosis for children with type 1 diabetes, according to study data. “Subcutaneous aspart is a cost-effective strategy in the treatment of children with mild DKA,” Reem Al Khalifah,...
Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED
CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?
The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
Support patients by eliminating disparities in pain care
LAS VEGAS — Research has shown that racial and ethnic differences in pain management exist, and clinicians need to work to mitigate these disparities, according to a speaker at PAINWeek 2022. Kevin L. Zacharoff, MD, a clinical instructor at the Renaissance School of Medicine, said these differences exist even...
Standard BMI cutoff for obesity ‘may not be appropriate’ in Asian Americans
There is substantial heterogeneity in obesity prevalence among subgroups of Asian American adults, according to a recent study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers said the findings suggest that the burden of obesity and related cardiometabolic effects “may be underrecognized without studying each Asian American subgroup individually.”. Despite...
The Take Home: ESC Congress
The European Society of Cardiology Congress was held Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain, and online, having an in-person component for the first time since 2019. The meeting featured cutting-edge science important to the cardiology community, and Healio spoke to a number of experts to get their perspectives on it. Offering their insights were Gregg C. Fonarow, MD, FACC, FAHA, FHFSA, from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Robert A. Harrington, MD, FAHA, from Stanford University; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC, FESC, from Hoag Memorial Hospital and the University of California, Irvine; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Steven E. Nissen, MD, MACC, from Cleveland Clinic; Florian Rader, MD, from Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai; and Heba Wassif, MD, MPH, from Cleveland Clinic.
Understanding malignancy tendencies in skin of color key to prevention, treatment
DENVER — Individuals with skin of color are more likely to have pigmented basal cell carcinoma and present with keratinocyte carcinoma at a younger age than white non-Hispanic individuals, according to a study presented here. “Despite the lower frequency of keratinocyte carcinoma, individuals with skin of color experience disproportionately...
In MESA cohort, statin use not associated with diabetes
In an observational study of participants from the MESA cohort, statin use was not associated with incident diabetes, researchers reported in The American Journal of Cardiology. In addition, risk for diabetes related to statin use did not vary by baseline level of coronary artery calcium, according to the researchers. Previous...
Arthroscopic rotator cuff repair decreased pain, improved outcomes in patients of all ages
ATLANTA — Arthroscopic repair of massive rotator cuff tears decreased pain, improved clinical outcomes and increased return to activity in patients of all ages, according to presented data. “There are various definitions for [massive rotator cuff tears] (MRCTs), and increased age has been reported as a negative predictor as...
Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies
Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
Study sees significant BMI increase among children during pandemic
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found a significant increase in BMI among children seen during well visits at a hospital in Virginia in the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably among Black females. Rylie N. Mainville, a third-year MD student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told Healio...
AAP National Conference & Exhibition returns as in-person meeting
After 2 years as an all-virtual event, the AAP National Conference & Exhibition returns as an in-person meeting this year, with a limited virtual experience available as well. The conference is being held from Oct. 7-11 in Anaheim, California. Cassandra Pruitt, MD, professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of...
Small, single-center study challenges salt restriction during IV diuresis for acute HF
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Oral sodium chloride supplementation during IV diuresis resulted in similar changes in serum creatinine and body weight at 96 hours vs. placebo in patients hospitalized for acute HF, a speaker reported. The results of the Oral Sodium to Preserve Renal Efficiency in Acute HF (OSPREY-AHF)...
Tepezza treatment correlates to improved extraocular muscle size, clinical outcomes
CHICAGO — Patients who received Tepezza to treat thyroid eye disease showed improved extraocular muscle size that correlated to improved diplopia and motility, according to a presenter here. “Thyroid eye disease is known to cause inflammation, expansion and fibrosis of extraocular muscles and connective tissue of the orbit. The...
EULAR returning to onsite-only format for 2023 annual congress
The 2023 EULAR Congress of Rheumatology will commence as an exclusively in-person meeting, nixing the live remote option that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s president announced. “EULAR recognizes the pivotal role face-to-face interactions play for our doctors, delegates, and patients, and...
COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 300K deaths among Medicare beneficiaries in 2021
In the United States, COVID-19 vaccinations may have prevented more than 650,000 hospitalizations and 300,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries in 2021, according to a new report from HHS. “This report reaffirms what we have said all along: COVID-19 vaccines save lives and prevent hospitalizations,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in...
