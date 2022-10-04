Read full article on original website
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases
Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified
A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
East Tawas Man Accused of Hiring Someone to Murder Two People
A city councilman from East Tawas is under investigation for attempting to hire someone to kill two people. Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney tried hiring a Georgia man, Daniel Blackhawk, to kill the wife and son of Donald Clark, Sr., whose estate Mooney was the executor. Clark had passed away. Police say Blackhawk contacted Mooney about a possible inheritance, and Mooney allegedly told the man he would get a lot of money if he killed the wife and son. However, Blackhawk reported the conversation to police.
CARO, MI — The patriarch of the Putmans, a multigenerational Tuscola County family featured on two reality TV shows, has been sentenced to jail and probation for assaulting two construction workers. Tuscola County District Judge Jason E. Bitzer on Tuesday, Oct. 4, sentenced William E. Putman II, 62, to...
Truck Driver Arraigned on Parental Kidnapping Charges
A truck driver from Saginaw County was arraigned on parental kidnapping charges Tuesday after being found with his child in Florida last month. Joses Braxton is accused of absconding the state with the child. He was arrested after being discovered at a Walmart Parking lot in Riviera Beach with the child and three other children whom he fathered with another woman. Braxton says the child has been with him since April and the mother who accused him of kidnapping actually knew about and gave permission for him to travel with the child. He says he plans on filing a civil rights complaint and report the mother for filing a false police report.
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI — Police are investigating a threat made against a Midland middle school by a student. The morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, the administration of Northeast Middle School, 1305 E. Sugnet Road, and a school resource officer learned of a threat made the previous day. The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader, police said.
Do you recognize this child? Boy found dead in Saginaw in 1988 still unidentified 34 years later
SAGINAW, Mich. – A boy found dead in Saginaw 34 years ago still hasn’t been identified, but investigators are using DNA to work to find answers. Police were called to the reports of an unidentified body being found on Oct. 8, 1988, he had only been dead a few hours when he was found.
13-Year-Old Midland Student Accused of Firearm Threat
A 13-year-old Northeast Middle School student has been taken into custody after School Resource Officers were informed of a possible threat made on Monday. The student allegedly made a threat involving the use of a firearm, but police say no firearm has been located and the student didn’t have access to any firearms.
