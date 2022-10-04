ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Comments / 2

Related
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases

Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified

A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, MI
Bay County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wsgw.com

East Tawas Man Accused of Hiring Someone to Murder Two People

A city councilman from East Tawas is under investigation for attempting to hire someone to kill two people. Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney tried hiring a Georgia man, Daniel Blackhawk, to kill the wife and son of Donald Clark, Sr., whose estate Mooney was the executor. Clark had passed away. Police say Blackhawk contacted Mooney about a possible inheritance, and Mooney allegedly told the man he would get a lot of money if he killed the wife and son. However, Blackhawk reported the conversation to police.
EAST TAWAS, MI
wsgw.com

Truck Driver Arraigned on Parental Kidnapping Charges

A truck driver from Saginaw County was arraigned on parental kidnapping charges Tuesday after being found with his child in Florida last month. Joses Braxton is accused of absconding the state with the child. He was arrested after being discovered at a Walmart Parking lot in Riviera Beach with the child and three other children whom he fathered with another woman. Braxton says the child has been with him since April and the mother who accused him of kidnapping actually knew about and gave permission for him to travel with the child. He says he plans on filing a civil rights complaint and report the mother for filing a false police report.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
The Saginaw News

Police investigating gun threat at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, MI — Police are investigating a threat made against a Midland middle school by a student. The morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, the administration of Northeast Middle School, 1305 E. Sugnet Road, and a school resource officer learned of a threat made the previous day. The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader, police said.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#A Bay County Sheriff
wsgw.com

13-Year-Old Midland Student Accused of Firearm Threat

A 13-year-old Northeast Middle School student has been taken into custody after School Resource Officers were informed of a possible threat made on Monday. The student allegedly made a threat involving the use of a firearm, but police say no firearm has been located and the student didn’t have access to any firearms.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police search for car break-in suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
nbc25news.com

Police search for 3 suspects in string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. —Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying three suspects in connection to a string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson announced in a conference Wednesday, October 5, that they have evidence that the three unknown suspects have been attempting to get in cars in various areas of Fenton.
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy