A truck driver from Saginaw County was arraigned on parental kidnapping charges Tuesday after being found with his child in Florida last month. Joses Braxton is accused of absconding the state with the child. He was arrested after being discovered at a Walmart Parking lot in Riviera Beach with the child and three other children whom he fathered with another woman. Braxton says the child has been with him since April and the mother who accused him of kidnapping actually knew about and gave permission for him to travel with the child. He says he plans on filing a civil rights complaint and report the mother for filing a false police report.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO