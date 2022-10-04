Read full article on original website
Fourth Whataburger restaurant is pending in San Angelo
Since its opening in 1950, Whataburger continues to serve its burgers and fries, hot and fresh, in 850 stores. Now, San Angelo will have a fourth location to get their food from!
Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert
CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: October 7, 2022
Positive cases decreased over the last week according to the latest Tom Green County COVID-19 report.
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve. The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed. Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
This Texas City Is Getting Another Whataburger
A $2.8 million Whataburger is coming soon.
BOOKING REPORT: Illegal Aliens Booked Into the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Enrique Dominguez was arrested and…
Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs. The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously. San Angelo Animal Services Director Morgan Chedwidden and Concho Valley PAWS Director Jenie Wilson detailed the crisis in a live interview with San Angelo LIVE! Thursday. That discussion begins at 12:37 in this livestream.…
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Famous Blacksmith to Hold Sculpture Exhibit at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit of unique sculptures by West Texas-based artist-blacksmith Kevin Stanford, starting Monday, Oct. 10, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Stanford's exhibit of forged-steel and found-object sculptures will be on display in the Carr EFA Building's Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. "Influenced by tribal art, science fiction notions, and the elusive remnants of dreams, my work explores the familiar while offering sub-rosa…
Sureño gang members arrested by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two Sureño gang members. On Saturday, October 1, Laredo South Station agents arrested two undocumented individuals on Highway 83 in Laredo. Once in custody, Border Patrol found out that Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno, two Mexican citizen brothers, are affiliated with the Sureño gang.
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
What does it take to become a serial killer?
Multiple definitions of serial murder have been used by law enforcement and media over the years but none really agreed on what it takes to become a serial killer until the FBI stepped in.
Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood. Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
Goodfellow Air Force Base honors U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell with memorial service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — United States Marine Sgt. Bryce Rudisell was stabbed Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon and he later died from injuries. On Oct. 7, Rudisell was honored at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy with a memorial service hosted by the Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow and the 312th Training Squadron.
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
