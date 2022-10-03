Read full article on original website
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Iowa & Illinois Culver’s Super Special Cheesy Burger Is Back For A Limited Time
The last time Culver's introduced this burger to the ravenous public, locations sold out within hours. This year, the burger chain hopes to supply folks with these cheesy amazing burgers for 3 weeks. Or while supplies last. It all started as an April Fool's joke. It was April 1, 2021...
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy Makes You Want To Say “Mm”
If you plan on staying at home this Halloween to give people treats on October 31st on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, you're going to make you have two things on hand:. You'll be the favorite neighborhood house for both adults and kids. Any booze will do, but if you don't know Iowa's favorite Halloween candy, don't worry, that's why you're here. A new map shows each state's favorite Halloween candy and Iowa's is a chocolaty treat.
Are you ready for the cold? Freeze Watch in effect for Iowa and Illinois.
It's that time of year to bring in the plants. Unhook the hose. And make sure any outside animals are brought inside and protected. Cause it's going to get cold. The Quad Cities is under a Freeze Watch. What to expect with this freeze watch. The National Weather Service isn't...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
The Ultimate Bucket List Of 100 Best Things To Do In The Quad Cities
The Quad Cities is not a bad place to live. In fact, some might call it a great place to live. It's all about perspective. And for one local reporter who has been here since 1995, he'd not only call it a great place to live, but he'd give 100 things you need to do in the Quad Cities before you die.
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
KCRG.com
Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
Illinois, We Need To Talk About Your Favorite Halloween Candy
The rankings are out for each state's favorite Halloween candy and Illinois's makes us wonder if it's time for a state slogan change. Every year, CandyStore.com looks at each state's favorite Halloween candy and this year is no exception. It finds that candy corn is America's least favorite candy (on which I dissent thoroughly) but we all love Reese's cups (of course we do) since it's the overall number 1 favorite candy.
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
KCCI.com
'It was all underwater': Iowa native living in Florida loses video game business
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Iowan who moved to the Fort Myers area after college is now thinking about coming back home because of the hurricane. Jason Crosser started a business reselling vintage and modern video games. But now it's all gone, KGAN reports. "It was all underwater,” Crosser...
wlip.com
Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit
CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
Have You Tried These Legendary Foods Invented in Illinois?
Let's face it, Illinois has got a bad rap on a lot of things, but there is something to love about Illinois. The food that was created in the state. I had no idea when I moved here from the east coast what a horseshoe or a Chicago-Style hot dog was. And what the heck is a deep-dish pizza? However, I soon found out what all these delicious meals were and why they were so popular in Illinois. It's because they were all created in the state.
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
How Much Money Does The Richest Person In Iowa Make?
How much money does the richest person in Iowa make? Surly more than I'll ever see. But let's find out, shall we?. The richest person in the state of Iowa is a man named Harry Stine. He has an estimated net worth of $4 billion, and he made his fortune in the state's substantial corn and soybean industries.
