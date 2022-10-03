ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

98.1 KHAK

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy Makes You Want To Say “Mm”

If you plan on staying at home this Halloween to give people treats on October 31st on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, you're going to make you have two things on hand:. You'll be the favorite neighborhood house for both adults and kids. Any booze will do, but if you don't know Iowa's favorite Halloween candy, don't worry, that's why you're here. A new map shows each state's favorite Halloween candy and Iowa's is a chocolaty treat.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?

Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Illinois, We Need To Talk About Your Favorite Halloween Candy

The rankings are out for each state's favorite Halloween candy and Illinois's makes us wonder if it's time for a state slogan change. Every year, CandyStore.com looks at each state's favorite Halloween candy and this year is no exception. It finds that candy corn is America's least favorite candy (on which I dissent thoroughly) but we all love Reese's cups (of course we do) since it's the overall number 1 favorite candy.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
IOWA STATE
wlip.com

Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit

CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
SPRINGDALE, AR
I-Rock 93.5

Have You Tried These Legendary Foods Invented in Illinois?

Let's face it, Illinois has got a bad rap on a lot of things, but there is something to love about Illinois. The food that was created in the state. I had no idea when I moved here from the east coast what a horseshoe or a Chicago-Style hot dog was. And what the heck is a deep-dish pizza? However, I soon found out what all these delicious meals were and why they were so popular in Illinois. It's because they were all created in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

How Much Money Does The Richest Person In Iowa Make?

How much money does the richest person in Iowa make? Surly more than I'll ever see. But let's find out, shall we?. The richest person in the state of Iowa is a man named Harry Stine. He has an estimated net worth of $4 billion, and he made his fortune in the state's substantial corn and soybean industries.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

