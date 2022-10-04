Read full article on original website
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE GENEVIEVE—The Ste Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 30th. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault: 1. Assist Other...
Sheriff’s office releases information on Wednesday incident
PERRYVILLE – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released information concerning an incident which happened Wednesday morning in Perry County. The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two suspects, who are considered dangerous. Anyone with information may call the Perry County...
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
Woman arrested in child abduction case
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report. 29-year-old Jamie Lorraine Hecht was charged with stealing September 18. According to the report police were investigating a theft in the 1700 block of Perryville Boulevard. 24-year-old William Jordan Gfeller of Perryville was charged with first degree robbery,...
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
Woman charged in 2-year-old's fentanyl overdose
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday for a May 18 incident involving a 2-year-old who overdosed after coming into contact with fentanyl. Elizabeth A. Potts, 39, of Granite City, was charged Oct. 6 with reckless conduct, a Class 4 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
Suspects in stolen car chase still at large
On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, two deputies from the Perry County Sheriff Department were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway Band Interstate 55, near Biehle. The deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near the 123-mile marker. The deputies activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield. The suspect vehicle left the roadway near the 126- mile marker, traveling northbound in the southbound lane ofl-55 for a short period. The driver of the patrol vehicle attempted to change travel directions in the designated interstate tum-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 55, before crashing off the roadway near the 127-mile marker and catching fire.
Meth Charges Filed Against Keyesport Woman
Nicole A. Sugg, age 32, of Keyesport, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with two Class X drug charges. The charges are the result of a September 30 traffic stop made by a Bond County deputy. Sugg is charged with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful methamphetamine delivery, both Class...
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
USPS mail carrier hurt when truck runs off Perry Co. Road 820
JEFFERSON CITY — A 40-year-old Uniontown who was reportedly delivering the mail at the time, suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Perry County Road 820 Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Laura R. Schwein was the driver of a southbound 1994 Grumman LLV (a typical...
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
