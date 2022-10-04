Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
pasadenanow.com
Saturday: Join Pasadena Heritage To Walk With History During a Walktober Tour of Old Pasadena
Pasadena Heritage is leading an Old Pasadena Walking Tour South, a a free docent-guided tour of historic Old Pasadena, on Saturday, October 8, starting at 10 a.m. Throughout its long history, Old Pasadena has been the site of changes and trends that would later come to define Pasadena. Its development into a thriving commercial district during the late 19th century was a harbinger for the economic prominence that Pasadena would attain in the early 20th century.
pasadenanow.com
Walking Tour Sunday Visits Landmarks in Pasadena African American History
Before the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, there was the Brookside Plunge, the City’s first public pool, which opened in the early twentieth century with a “white only” sign. The Plunge went on to become a landmark in the struggle for equal rights in Pasadena. Pasadenans can learn...
pasadenanow.com
Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala on May 20, 2023
Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
pasadenanow.com
Robinson Brothers Sculptures Get Needed Care
As part of the City’s ongoing artwork conservation efforts, the Pasadena Robinson Memorial recently underwent extensive cleaning and repair. Located in front of Pasadena City Hall, the artwork depicts local legends Jackie and Mack Robinson in two monumental bronze-cast sculptures—each weighing 2,700 lbs—encircled by a series of engraved stone floor panels, benches and trees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Alverno Heights’ In-Person Visiting Days
Alverno Heights Academy Admissions’ presentations continue this week with visits to Highpoint Academy and Barnhart School! As a High Point alum, senior Adriana led the presentation for 7th & 8th graders. At Barnhart, alum Liza shared her experience as a freshman at Alverno. It has been so wonderful meeting...
pasadenanow.com
At Caltech, TechFest 2022 Kicks Off Fall Term With In-Person Gathering
The first week of fall classes at Caltech ended with a bounce. Last Friday, TechFest returned to campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming students with an in-person block party on Beckman Mall. Caltech undergraduate and graduate students got into the spirit via a...
pasadenanow.com
Halloween Just Won’t Be As Magical If You Miss ‘Carved’ at Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge brings back “Carved,” a family-friendly event for all ages where, for three weeks in October, thousands of carved pumpkins will line the Camellia Forest. Opening on Friday at 6 p.m., this year’s “Carved” will be bigger and better than before, with all...
pasadenanow.com
Futures Academy Pasadena to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown
Futures Academy in downtown Pasadena, California is in the process of changing its name to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD) will continue to offer the same quality one-to-one education experience focused on supporting your student’s skills, interests, needs, and learning preferences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Tee Off With Cops Friday, For A Great Cause
Pasadena PAL, the Police Activities League, will be sponsoring its Golf Classic 2022 on Friday, October 7, at Brookside Golf Club. This is a friendly tournament with golf competitions and contests and a post-tournament reception. Registration opens at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast. The shotgun start is at 8 a.m....
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference
This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
pasadenanow.com
Cancer Support Community Pasadena Does ‘Ladies Night Out’ at Bowlero Thursday
Cancer Support Community Pasadena, part of the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, is holding its Ladies Night Out event on Thursday, October 6, at Bowlero Pasadena. Starting at 6 p.m., Ladies Night Out has “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” as its theme, but the event is...
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Students Pledge to Reduce Car Emissions on International Walk to School Day on October 12
Oak Knoll Montessori School in Altadena will participate in its first ever Walk to School Day to help reduce air pollution from car emissions in the community. According to the California Energy Commission, transportation accounts for 50% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of its nitrogen oxide pollution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
PEN’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is Just One Month Away!
Pasadena Education Network (PEN)’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is just one month away on Friday, November 4, 6:30 p.m. and they already have table coordinators for almost every school!. Purchase tickets to sit at your school’s table or organize a table of your own. And, if the table is...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep’s AP Drawing & AP Photography Students Explores the Broad Museum
Flintridge Prep’s AP Drawing & AP Photography students explored the Broad Museum last week. The museum, filled with modern and contemporary artists, is a choice destination because they focus part of the museum on one specific artist’s career and growth. Students were able to see a chronological evolution of an individual artist so they can see how they edit, practice and experiment with styles, medium and ideas through their work. This serves as meaningful inspiration for AP students, who create a portfolio their senior year that investigates an idea through materials, processes and ideas and are asked to make evident, through sketches and documentation, how they practiced, edited and experimented with approaches to their investigative idea throughout the year.
pasadenanow.com
On Wednesday, Tree Planting Event on Cypress Avenue To Mark Clean Air Day in Pasadena
The Pasadena Audubon Society and My Zero Waste Store are spearheading a tree-planting activity on Wednesday, which is California Clean Air Day. A couple of dozen volunteers are needed to assist with the planting, backfilling the site and constructing the tree well at 10 a.m. for the tree-planting event, according to Cheryl Auger, who represents BAN SUP (Ban Single-Use Plastics).
pasadenanow.com
Ramona Convent Secondary School Presents “Radium Girls”
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) in association with ACT Now Group presents “Radium Girls” written by D.W. Gregory, directed by Zoe Bright and produced by Anisa Hamdan. Originally produced by Playwright Theatre of New Jersey and developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Nonprofit Expands, Sycamores Opens Clinic in Palm Springs
Sycamores, a behavioral health agency based in Los Angeles County, announced the recent opening of their new office in Palm Springs. At the request of Riverside County, the clinic was established to provide Community Mental Health Services in the Coachella Valley for low-income children, youth, young adults and their families.
pasadenanow.com
City Staff Assures Measures Are in Place to Make Pasadena Parks Safer
A Pasadena Police Department representative delivered updates Tuesday to a City commission regarding the Department’s efforts to keep city parks including Villa Parke safer after recent a recent shooting on park grounds. An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about...
pasadenanow.com
YA Sci-Fi Romance Reteller of Classics Set in Space Alexa Donne Discusses Her Latest Book: ‘Pretty Dead Queens’
Alexa Donne, author of “Brightly Burning” and “The Stars We Steal,” YA sci-fi romance retellings of classics set in space, will discuss her new book, “Pretty Dead Queens” at Vroman’s Bookstore on Thursday, October 6, 7 p.m. Seaview High’s homecoming queen is dead…...
pasadenanow.com
City Manager Márquez Set to Appear at Police Oversight Meeting
Nearly one year after the formation of the police oversight commission, new City Manager Miguel Márquez will deliver introductory remarks when he appears before the Community Police Oversight Commission for the first time. The CPOC, established in late October 2021, was created by the City to enhance, develop and...
Comments / 0