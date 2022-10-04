Flintridge Prep’s AP Drawing & AP Photography students explored the Broad Museum last week. The museum, filled with modern and contemporary artists, is a choice destination because they focus part of the museum on one specific artist’s career and growth. Students were able to see a chronological evolution of an individual artist so they can see how they edit, practice and experiment with styles, medium and ideas through their work. This serves as meaningful inspiration for AP students, who create a portfolio their senior year that investigates an idea through materials, processes and ideas and are asked to make evident, through sketches and documentation, how they practiced, edited and experimented with approaches to their investigative idea throughout the year.

