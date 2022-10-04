Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Saturday: Join Pasadena Heritage To Walk With History During a Walktober Tour of Old Pasadena
Pasadena Heritage is leading an Old Pasadena Walking Tour South, a a free docent-guided tour of historic Old Pasadena, on Saturday, October 8, starting at 10 a.m. Throughout its long history, Old Pasadena has been the site of changes and trends that would later come to define Pasadena. Its development into a thriving commercial district during the late 19th century was a harbinger for the economic prominence that Pasadena would attain in the early 20th century.
Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference
This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala on May 20, 2023
Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
Tee Off With Cops Friday, For A Great Cause
Pasadena PAL, the Police Activities League, will be sponsoring its Golf Classic 2022 on Friday, October 7, at Brookside Golf Club. This is a friendly tournament with golf competitions and contests and a post-tournament reception. Registration opens at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast. The shotgun start is at 8 a.m....
Walking Tour Sunday Visits Landmarks in Pasadena African American History
Before the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, there was the Brookside Plunge, the City’s first public pool, which opened in the early twentieth century with a “white only” sign. The Plunge went on to become a landmark in the struggle for equal rights in Pasadena. Pasadenans can learn...
Downey City Council to Help Fund Rose Parade Float After Financial Support Dries Up
One of the six independently built Rose Parade floats got a new lease on life last month when the Downey City Council agreed to give the Downey Rose Float Association $30,000, according to an article by Alex Dominguez in the Downey Patriot. “This is a float that I hope is...
Halloween Just Won’t Be As Magical If You Miss ‘Carved’ at Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge brings back “Carved,” a family-friendly event for all ages where, for three weeks in October, thousands of carved pumpkins will line the Camellia Forest. Opening on Friday at 6 p.m., this year’s “Carved” will be bigger and better than before, with all...
At Caltech, TechFest 2022 Kicks Off Fall Term With In-Person Gathering
The first week of fall classes at Caltech ended with a bounce. Last Friday, TechFest returned to campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming students with an in-person block party on Beckman Mall. Caltech undergraduate and graduate students got into the spirit via a...
City Staff Assures Measures Are in Place to Make Pasadena Parks Safer
A Pasadena Police Department representative delivered updates Tuesday to a City commission regarding the Department’s efforts to keep city parks including Villa Parke safer after recent a recent shooting on park grounds. An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about...
Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club
Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
Futures Academy Pasadena to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown
Futures Academy in downtown Pasadena, California is in the process of changing its name to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD) will continue to offer the same quality one-to-one education experience focused on supporting your student’s skills, interests, needs, and learning preferences.
Commission Names Trail At Annandale Canyon “Yayaaytnga Trail” During Tuesday Meeting
Through a unanimous vote, the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday named the trail at the park located at 1410 Wierfield Drive as “Yayaaytnga Trail.”. The word is Native American. Commissioner Tim Martinez, who proposed the trail name, said he reached out to a Tongva tribe culture bearer named Tina Calderon before coming up with the recommendation.
On Wednesday, Tree Planting Event on Cypress Avenue To Mark Clean Air Day in Pasadena
The Pasadena Audubon Society and My Zero Waste Store are spearheading a tree-planting activity on Wednesday, which is California Clean Air Day. A couple of dozen volunteers are needed to assist with the planting, backfilling the site and constructing the tree well at 10 a.m. for the tree-planting event, according to Cheryl Auger, who represents BAN SUP (Ban Single-Use Plastics).
Pasadena-Based Nonprofit Expands, Sycamores Opens Clinic in Palm Springs
Sycamores, a behavioral health agency based in Los Angeles County, announced the recent opening of their new office in Palm Springs. At the request of Riverside County, the clinic was established to provide Community Mental Health Services in the Coachella Valley for low-income children, youth, young adults and their families.
Beverly Hills plans street festival on South Beverly Drive
South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills will host an evening of dynamic live music and family entertainment during the 5th annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will include live musical performances by the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring Lance Bass of NSYNC, OTown...
Robinson Brothers Sculptures Get Needed Care
As part of the City’s ongoing artwork conservation efforts, the Pasadena Robinson Memorial recently underwent extensive cleaning and repair. Located in front of Pasadena City Hall, the artwork depicts local legends Jackie and Mack Robinson in two monumental bronze-cast sculptures—each weighing 2,700 lbs—encircled by a series of engraved stone floor panels, benches and trees.
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Altadena Students Pledge to Reduce Car Emissions on International Walk to School Day on October 12
Oak Knoll Montessori School in Altadena will participate in its first ever Walk to School Day to help reduce air pollution from car emissions in the community. According to the California Energy Commission, transportation accounts for 50% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of its nitrogen oxide pollution.
Get Free Tickets to See Pasadena Playhouse’s Critically Acclaimed Production of ‘Sanctuary City’
Pasadena Playhouse is offering free tickets to watch its critically acclaimed production of “Sanctuary City” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok, set to close on Oct. 9. “Any audience members for whom cost is a barrier can email the boxoffice@pasadenaplayhouse.org or call Patron Services at 626-356-7529 to get FREE...
HOME OF THE WEEK: Sprawling Hacienda-style Villa Located on the Caltech Estate District of Pasadena
Located in the prestigious Caltech Estate District of Pasadena, this sprawling hacienda-style villa features 6,130 square feet of newly renovated and luxurious living space. It is sited on just under a flat acre of private and lush grounds amongst a grove of grand and mature Olive trees. Pasadena-based designer Kirsten Poole of KMP Interiors restored and reimagined this magnificent Spanish Colonial estate. Showcasing remarkable attention to detail that includes a meticulous restoration of original architecture and materials, Poole’s addition of period-appropriate fixtures and subtle upgrades exude a contemporary elegance while preserving the glamor of its storied past. Surrounded by professionally designed gardens and grounds expertly created by Nord Eriksson of EPT Design and executed by WJ Landscape, a welcoming circular motor court leads to the estate’s entrance.
