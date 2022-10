You roll across the carpet dozens of times a day at your desk. After a week, the rug looks discolored. After a month, it’s dirty and riddled with black streaks. The best action against this is prevention, which is where these mats come in handy. Don’t add the extra task of cleaning the rugs; save yourself time (and make it easier to move at your desk).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO