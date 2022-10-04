ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
Debris & Waste Removal

------ 10/3/2022: Storm Debris Collection in the City of Longwood will begin today. Please remember anything in black trash bags and containers will not be picked up by the City's contracted Storm Debris Haulers. Place all storm debris in the right-of-way, in front of your homes, on the curb. Please be patient and kind to our haulers.
﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road

An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
LADY LAKE, FL
Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater

DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
DELTONA, FL
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

