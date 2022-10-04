Read full article on original website
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
longwoodfl.org
Debris & Waste Removal
------ 10/3/2022: Storm Debris Collection in the City of Longwood will begin today. Please remember anything in black trash bags and containers will not be picked up by the City's contracted Storm Debris Haulers. Place all storm debris in the right-of-way, in front of your homes, on the curb. Please be patient and kind to our haulers.
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
WESH
Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
villages-news.com
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has endured ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
WESH
Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater
DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
mynews13.com
Residents on high alert as Lake Toho water levels continue to rise
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Osceola County leaders ask residents to remain on high alert as Lake Toho continues to rise, which could impact some Osceola County neighborhoods. Water levels at Lake Toho are expected to peak Friday, while levels at East Lake Toho will continue to rise. The rising...
click orlando
Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area. The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block...
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
