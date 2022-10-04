ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River

Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Swansea Fire Department responds to flames at two-story residence

The Swansea Fire Department extinguished a fire Saturday evening at a home in town. According to the Swansea Fire Department, just before 6:45 p.m., Swansea Fire dispatch was notified of a structure fire at 713 Read Street and firefighters were quickly on the scene. The fire was confined to the...
SWANSEA, MA
Fall River, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
CBS Boston

Woman searches for stranger who helped her after Norwood crash

NORWOOD - A woman is searching for the stranger who helped her survive a frightening crash. Cutting through the chaos, there was a voice, calm and caring. "My name is Ron. I'm going to stay with you...." Karen McCarthy couldn't get out of her car after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle Monday, but someone good found a way in to help her. "It's terrifying to be in a crash for the first time. I was stuck inside the vehicle because my car was pinned against the telephone pole (on Sumner Street). A stranger popped the trunk open and crawled into...
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese

FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson claps back concerning criticism levied against him on handling of Adam Howe

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WTNH

State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA

