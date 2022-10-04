Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River motorized bicycle rider seriously injured in crash in front of fire station
A male motorized bicycle rider in Fall River appeared to be seriously injured from a crash. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers assigned to the Uniform Division responded to the intersection of Globe St. and Fenner St. for a report of an injured bicyclist requiring medical attention.
ABC6.com
DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River
Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Fire Department responds to flames at two-story residence
The Swansea Fire Department extinguished a fire Saturday evening at a home in town. According to the Swansea Fire Department, just before 6:45 p.m., Swansea Fire dispatch was notified of a structure fire at 713 Read Street and firefighters were quickly on the scene. The fire was confined to the...
Woman searches for stranger who helped her after Norwood crash
NORWOOD - A woman is searching for the stranger who helped her survive a frightening crash. Cutting through the chaos, there was a voice, calm and caring. "My name is Ron. I'm going to stay with you...." Karen McCarthy couldn't get out of her car after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle Monday, but someone good found a way in to help her. "It's terrifying to be in a crash for the first time. I was stuck inside the vehicle because my car was pinned against the telephone pole (on Sumner Street). A stranger popped the trunk open and crawled into...
fallriverreporter.com
Providence man transported to Fall River hospital dies after Tiverton industrial accident
TIVERTON — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials. Upon arrival,...
Driver cited after rogue tire hits 13-year-old girl
Police said the teen was walking home from school with two of her friends last Tuesday when the tire and its rim dislodged from the oncoming pickup truck.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese
FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
Police looking to ID suspect in Cranston car breaks
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a series of car breaks in Cranston.
Mother says kayaker’s death was a ‘tragic accident’
Janet Harvey says her son Justin was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hiking.
fallriverreporter.com
41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
capeandislands.org
Murder suspect Howe, dead after two days in jail, belonged in psychiatric hospital, Cyr says
State Sen. Julian Cyr says he is looking into the events leading up to the death of murder suspect Adam Howe at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Howe was charged with the murder of his mother, Susan Howe of Truro, on Friday. Two days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in an apparent suicide.
Man dies after being struck by car on Plainville highway
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities responded to a deadly pedestrian accident on a busy Plainville highway Saturday morning. State Police say a 41-year-old Halifax man was walking north in the northbound lane of Route 495 just north of the Plainville exit around 5:15 a.m. when a Volvo SUV struck and killed him.
ABC6.com
Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson claps back concerning criticism levied against him on handling of Adam Howe
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for public’s help in search for non-verbal autistic boy
The Brockton Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Kim Manuel is non-verbal and has Autism. He was last seen at 27 Hillberg Avenue in Brockton at approximately 6 PM. The 13-year-old weighs about 100 pounds and is wearing a gray sweat suit...
State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
kmyu.tv
Couple creates walk-through Halloween display, collects donations for hurricane victims
WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island couple hopes to make the 2022 Halloween season extra special for boils and ghouls of all ages with their walk-through display. They are also raising funds for a good cause. Daniel and Anthony Rayhall set up a massive labyrinth in their Warwick...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
