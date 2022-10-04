Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
TC Energy increasing Keystone oil pipeline capacity for a couple of months from November
TC Energy said on Friday it will temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone oil pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system. “Upon completion of the test, we will reduce the flow rate back and the operating throughput will remain at the current system throughput of 622,000 barrels per day (bpd),” the company said in a statement.
energynow.ca
Trans Mountain Pipeline Could End up Saddling Taxpayers with Large, Unpaid Debt
The Canadian government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain Corp. pipeline will end up sticking the country’s taxpayers with a large debt that won’t be repaid, an environmental law group warned. A 70 per cent rise in the cost to expand the sole oil pipeline running from Alberta...
energynow.ca
David Yager: Why ‘The World Should be Worried’ About Oil Supplies
Saudi Arabia has reminded us again of the power of the world’s largest oil producer. Through Saudi Aramco, one country with only 35 million people controls 11 per cent of global supply. Saudi Arabia can influence global oil prices simply by adjusting output. It has demonstrated this many times. The Saudis also control OPEC, but don’t advertise it.
energynow.ca
“I’m Back!” Alberta Conservatives Tap Firebrand Danielle Smith as Leader in Test for Trudeau
(Bloomberg) –Alberta conservatives elected a sovereignty advocate who railed against vaccine mandates to lead Canada’s biggest oil-producing province.Danielle Smith, who won 53.8% support of United Conservative Party members on the sixth ballot of a leadership contest, will replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s premier. Kenney resigned in May after securing only a bare majority of party members in a leadership referendum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
energynow.ca
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since March on Supply Fears
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since early March as an increasingly negative supply outlook offset nagging macroeconomic concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled close to $93 a barrel on Friday after rallying more than 16% for the week. Time spreads had been signaling supply scarcity even before the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest output cut since the start of the pandemic. The move accelerated oil’s rally despite crashing equities, a rising dollar, and a US jobs report that reignited concerns about rising interest rates.
energynow.ca
Canada Weekly Rig Count Up 2 for Week Ending October 07, 2022
Canada’s drilling rig count increased 2 to 215 active drilling rigs according to data collected by Baker Hughes for the week ending October 07, 2022. From one week ago, Alberta rig counts decreased 1 to 148 and the Saskatchewan rig counts increased 2 to 48. Oil drilling increased 4...
energynow.ca
U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Falls for First Time in Four Weeks – Baker Hughes
Oct 7 (Reuters) – U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in four weeks despite crude prices soaring to five-week highs after OPEC+’s decision to cut production. The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early...
Comments / 0