Cobra Kai fans are probably curious to know what is going to happen to series villain John Kreese after the stunt he pulled in the Season 5 finale. While we wait for an official word on Season 6, NYCC attendees will be happy to know they’ll be able to talk to Kreese in person: Series star Martin Kove will be at the event and a lucky few will be able to stand face to face with him and say "strike first, strike hard, no mercy." Kove selected NYCC as the stage to launch his new project: A comic book he created along with Thunder Comics, titled Prodigal Son.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO