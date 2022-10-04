Read full article on original website
Marc Silvestri reveals new art from Batman/Joker: The Deadly Duo
The unthinkable has happened. Batman and the Joker are forming a partnership
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Gameplay Launch Trailer Released
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have released a new gameplay launch trailer for the title that shows off combat, vehicles, villains, and more. It includes a little bit of everything while also strongly supporting the concept that these four playable heroes -- Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin -- are "the new faces of Gotham." Fans won't have long to wait to find out just how true that is for themselves as Gotham Knights is scheduled to release on October 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Remember the Totality - a Dawn of the DCU cautionary tale
December and January's Dawn of the DCU is sure to be filled with big ideas, but there needs to be follow-through this time
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Superman & Lois’ season 3: new and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Superman & Lois is coming back for season three and there are some big changes ahead. There are villains new and old showing up, a cast change, and more drama as the Super-family races into a new era of adventure. The CW series has been a departure — both literally...
ComicBook
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Rejected Two Friday Sequel Scripts: "They F-cked It Up"
Warner Bros. said "bye, Felicia" to two different Friday sequel scripts, according to star and co-writer Ice Cube. The rapper and actor co-wrote all three Friday films — the 1995 cult-classic stoner comedy and its sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next — playing recently-fired slacker Craig Jones opposite his drug dealer homeboy Smokey (Chris Tucker). In 2019, Cube revealed he wrote Friday 4 in time for the original movie's 25th anniversary in 2020, only to tweet a year later that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema "hi-jacked the happiness of the culture" by "[refusing] to make more sequels."
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Gamespot
Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed — but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team — the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job — leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
EW.com
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler creator explains why the show has a new subtitle
As you may have heard, Pennyworth has a new subtitle this season. As the DC prequel series moves from Epix to HBO Max for its upcoming season 3, it also now sports the full title of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler. When EW caught up with the Pennyworth team...
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
msn.com
Superhero Bits: The Black Adam Runtime, Ezra Miller Did Reshoots On The Flash & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
Nightwing calls for all DC superheroes to assemble in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5
Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 marks the return of the Justice League
Collider
'Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Launches New Comic Book 'Prodigal Son' at NYCC [Exclusive]
Cobra Kai fans are probably curious to know what is going to happen to series villain John Kreese after the stunt he pulled in the Season 5 finale. While we wait for an official word on Season 6, NYCC attendees will be happy to know they’ll be able to talk to Kreese in person: Series star Martin Kove will be at the event and a lucky few will be able to stand face to face with him and say "strike first, strike hard, no mercy." Kove selected NYCC as the stage to launch his new project: A comic book he created along with Thunder Comics, titled Prodigal Son.
Cinema Blend
Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Says Batgirl Cancellation Was Blown Out Of Proportion, Doesn't Mention Director Responses
Going into this past August, the plan remained for the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie, which had already completed principal photography, to be released to HBO Max subscribers at some point in the future. Then came the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped Batgirl, which not only rocked the world of DC movies, but Hollywood as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels is now saying that the Batgirl cancellation was blown out of proportion, although he didn’t mention how directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, nor Grace, felt about this decision.
Gamespot
Star Wars: The Mandalorian
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy.
Gamespot
Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive
This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
Gamespot
The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't Part Of Mike Flanagan's "Haunting Of…" Series
It may be based on classic literature and about a house, but Mike Flanagan's upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, won't actually be part of his "Haunting Of…" series. The writer/director sat down with journalists at Netflix's New York office to talk about the specifics of what makes a Haunting story what it is and shed some light on how he and his production partner, Trevor Macy, actually select which stories get included under the umbrella.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man Review - It Cuts Like A Knife, And It Feels Alright
A man with chainsaws coming out of his arms and coming out of his face sounds like something exceptionally horrific, like some sort of failed '80s horror movie with really memorable VHS cover art. However, in the realm of anime, it works perfectly. On October 11 at 9 AM PT on Crunchyroll, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrives, and it's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season.
