Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
A 10-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Would've Wanted To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
It seems like everybody wants to play Marvel's hog-ridin' haunter, Ghost Rider. Motorcycle travel show host Norman Reedus and motorcycle film The Place Beyond the Pines star Ryan Gosling have both expressed interest. Now, real-life motorcycle company owner Keanu Reeves has expressed interest as well, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Gamespot
New Gotham Knights Trailer Shows Plenty Of 60 FPS Bat-Family Combat, But Watch Out For Spoilers
Gotham Knights launches in just a few weeks, headlining a very busy October on the gaming calendar. Before it launches on October 21, you might want to load up some filters to keep mentions of the game out of your social media feeds. Spoilers for Gotham Knights and its ending have apparently begun circulating, so now is a good time to be alert and double-check your feeds.
Comments / 0