Grimm Tales of Terror Quarterly: Rise of Cthulhu #1
For millennia it has slept while the Grimm Universe grew around it. Remembered only in myth and legend, its name has been whispered throughout time...Cthulhu. It is evil incarnate and its awakening foretells the end of mankind. The beginning of the end of the Grimm Universe is here...Dread Cthulhu's slumber is over.
Monkey Prince #7 - Big Stick Energy Part 3 of 4
The Jingu bang has stretched so large and long that it has become a nuisance to Atlantis, and so Aquaman goes to find who is responsible for this ginormous golden staff that destroyed so much of his city. The good news is, the Jingu bang can shrink back to normal...
The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4
Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith--and the horror it's resulted in--becomes clear. Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of...
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Hulk #9 - Hulk Planet Part One
Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor and Titan's impact on his friends, Bruce Banner decides that his best company is himself - and only himself. As he sets Starship Hulk on a far away course, he begins to reckon with what it means to be healthy - and encounters an alternative to isolation he'd never thought to dream of. But this alternative begs the question - who exactly is Monolith?
Avatar: Adapt or Die #6
Grace hastens to meet Mo'at at Hometree with her findings, while Mo'at searches for Grace's dormant avatar-but deep in uncharted territory, danger lurks. The afflicted Omatikaya demand answers from Grace, but will the cure lead to harmony between the humans and Na'vi . . . or pave the way for even more destruction?
Netflix Pitched A Marvel-Style Lord Of The Rings Universe, Russo Brothers Wanted Aragorn Show - Report
Before Amazon Studios won the rights to make the Lord of the Rings TV series Rings of Power, HBO Max and Netflix were in the mix--this much we knew already--and now new details on their pitches have come to light. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that HBO pitched the Tolkien...
New Spawn Movie Adds Comic Book Movie Alumni On Script
The new Spawn movie, based on the long-running Image comic book, has found its writers. In a report by Deadline, Joker's Scott Silver, Captain America: New World Order's Malcolm Spellman, and rising star on the indie scene, Matt Mixon are teaming on a new script for the movie. The Spawn reboot, which has been in development at Blumhouse since 2017, has had its share of delays, but things seem to be finally moving along with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx still on board as Al Simmons and his hellish alter-ego.
Christian Bale Discusses Gorr The God Butcher As His First Time Working In Front Of A Green Screen
In a new interview, Christian Bale shared a few details about his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking with GQ, Bale adds, it was also his first time working in front of a green screen. "That's the first...
Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed — but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team — the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job — leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!
Marauders #7 - Here Comes Yesterday, Part 1
HERE COMES YESTERDAY - PART 1!. The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization...
Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor
Everything comes to a head in this brilliant and brutal conclusion to Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling's Jane Foster epic!. The puppet master who has been leading all of Asgard's enemies from the shadows will be revealed...as will the dark secrets of Rúna's past. With Asgard torn asunder, will Jane and Thor arrive in time to save the Golden Realm from certain destruction?
Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive
This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words
Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
Spider-Man #1 - End of the Spider-Verse Part One: The One and Only-ish
Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider...does he have it coming?
Star Wars: The Mandalorian
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy.
King Spawn #15
Spawn is KING. All hail the KING! Unfortunately like in any monarchy plots are already in motion to depose the ruler and send him to a place even worse than HELL...
Chainsaw Man Review - It Cuts Like A Knife, And It Feels Alright
A man with chainsaws coming out of his arms and coming out of his face sounds like something exceptionally horrific, like some sort of failed '80s horror movie with really memorable VHS cover art. However, in the realm of anime, it works perfectly. On October 11 at 9 AM PT on Crunchyroll, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrives, and it's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season.
