Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Grimm Tales of Terror Quarterly: Rise of Cthulhu #1
For millennia it has slept while the Grimm Universe grew around it. Remembered only in myth and legend, its name has been whispered throughout time...Cthulhu. It is evil incarnate and its awakening foretells the end of mankind. The beginning of the end of the Grimm Universe is here...Dread Cthulhu's slumber is over.
Gamespot
Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?
The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
sciencealert.com
Discovering Even Friendly Aliens Could Have Some Real Risks For Humanity
Science fiction is the realm where people traditionally wrestle with the idea of contact with an ETI (Extraterrestrial Intelligence). But now, those discussions are migrating from science fiction into more serious realms. Academics are going back and forth, one paper at a time, concerning the response and geopolitical fallout from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
The Asteroid That Killed All The Dinosaurs Created Devastating Worldwide Tsunamis
66 million years ago, an asteroid collision almost ended all life on Earth when it slammed into the Mexican coast. While many of the ancient beasts within the general vicinity of the impact zone from the eight-mile-wide asteroid were instantly vaporized, things only got worse for every other species on the planet, according to science.
Gamespot
Golden Rage #3 - Destruction
Are mothers and daughters doomed to fight forever? How much denim is too much? And how does teaching elementary school prepare you for hand-to-hand combat? Find out in the next thrilling issue of GOLDEN RAGE!
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
This Haunted Mansion Fan Theory of Psychological Torture and Revenge Welcomes Magic Kingdoms Newest Ghost
At D23 this year, we learned that the Hatbox Ghost is coming to Walt Disney World in 2023! This ghost was part of the original ride at Disneyland but was quickly removed. When he was brought back for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, hopes were high that he would also come to Magic Kingdom, but he didn’t…until now, that is. This exciting news got me curious, just who is this mysterious specter, and is his attic placement significant? I went down a rabbit hole of fan theories, and many of them are good, but one stood out above the rest, but it didn’t feel like a fully fleshed out theory (pun intended) so I have added my own spin on it. Until Disney gives us an official backstory, this is the one we are accepting as true. (I’m using the name Randall Place for this theory because his mortal name has never been officially revealed, but non-canon stories about him have used this particular name, so for ease of reading, he will be referred to this way). Sit back, relax and “enjoy” a tale of murder, vengeance, and eternal torture:
Gamespot
Marauders #7 - Here Comes Yesterday, Part 1
HERE COMES YESTERDAY - PART 1!. The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization...
12tomatoes.com
Sleep Walking Woman Shares Haunting Footage Of Herself “Talking To Ghosts”
Ghosts are a topic that draws a lot of debate. Some are believers and some are not. The skeptical group will definitely want to pay closer attention to this video, though. If you are still in denial about the existence of ghosts, the clip that you are about to see could be a game changer. This woman has gone viral for her sleepwalking videos before but this is one for the ages.
Gamespot
Avatar: Adapt or Die #6
Grace hastens to meet Mo'at at Hometree with her findings, while Mo'at searches for Grace's dormant avatar-but deep in uncharted territory, danger lurks. The afflicted Omatikaya demand answers from Grace, but will the cure lead to harmony between the humans and Na'vi . . . or pave the way for even more destruction?
Gamespot
Survival Street #3
GUEST STARRING YOUR FRIEND, MILO!! Another day, another horrifically raging California wildfire the state doesn’t have enough water to fight! But why are six little KID FIREFIGHTERS abandoned inside the blaze?! And if HIPPY’S spirit finally breaks-is there any hope for the rest of us? DID WE MENTION MILO?!?
Gamespot
Grand Blue Dreaming #17 - Sakurako Strikes
Believing that Iori has hit it rich after winning the lottery, Sakurako seizes her chance to pounce. Aina then launches her own desperate defense as friends from both sides join the fray. With Sakurako glued to Iori's side, the Okinawa nights quickly reach a fever pitch. Who will emerge victorious in the war for the fickle Iori's affection?
Gamespot
The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4
Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith--and the horror it's resulted in--becomes clear. Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of...
Gamespot
Miracleman #0 - Apocrypha; Blood on the Snow; MM:TAS; Whisper in the Dark; Kimota's Miracle; Miracle Funnies; The Man Whose Dreams Were Miracles
Apocrypha; Blood on the Snow; MM:TAS; Whisper in the Dark; Kimota's Miracle; Miracle Funnies; The Man Whose Dreams Were Miracles last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 10/05/22 07:54PM View full history. Forty years ago, Miracleman's modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the...
Gamespot
Earthdivers #1 - Here There Be Monsters
Stephen Graham Jones makes his ongoing comics debut with Earthdivers! The year is 2112, and it’s the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of outcast Indigenous survivors who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the middle of the desert and figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But taking down an icon is no easy task, and his actions could prove devastating for his friends in the future.
Gamespot
Monkey Prince #7 - Big Stick Energy Part 3 of 4
The Jingu bang has stretched so large and long that it has become a nuisance to Atlantis, and so Aquaman goes to find who is responsible for this ginormous golden staff that destroyed so much of his city. The good news is, the Jingu bang can shrink back to normal...
Gamespot
Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5
The Outer Circle's most recent defector leads Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to the Outer Circle's headquarters - and to the answers Steve seeks about the origins of his shield. But Bucky already has his answers and is looking for solutions. Will decades of friendship be enough to outmaneuver an enemy who calls himself the Revolution?
Gamespot
Junkyard Joe #1
Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.
Comments / 0