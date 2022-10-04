Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Gamespot
Grimm Tales of Terror Quarterly: Rise of Cthulhu #1
For millennia it has slept while the Grimm Universe grew around it. Remembered only in myth and legend, its name has been whispered throughout time...Cthulhu. It is evil incarnate and its awakening foretells the end of mankind. The beginning of the end of the Grimm Universe is here...Dread Cthulhu's slumber is over.
Gamespot
The Asteroid That Killed All The Dinosaurs Created Devastating Worldwide Tsunamis
66 million years ago, an asteroid collision almost ended all life on Earth when it slammed into the Mexican coast. While many of the ancient beasts within the general vicinity of the impact zone from the eight-mile-wide asteroid were instantly vaporized, things only got worse for every other species on the planet, according to science.
Gamespot
Marauders #7 - Here Comes Yesterday, Part 1
HERE COMES YESTERDAY - PART 1!. The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Gamespot
The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4
Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith--and the horror it's resulted in--becomes clear. Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of...
Gamespot
Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5
The Outer Circle's most recent defector leads Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to the Outer Circle's headquarters - and to the answers Steve seeks about the origins of his shield. But Bucky already has his answers and is looking for solutions. Will decades of friendship be enough to outmaneuver an enemy who calls himself the Revolution?
Gamespot
Miracleman #0 - Apocrypha; Blood on the Snow; MM:TAS; Whisper in the Dark; Kimota's Miracle; Miracle Funnies; The Man Whose Dreams Were Miracles
Apocrypha; Blood on the Snow; MM:TAS; Whisper in the Dark; Kimota's Miracle; Miracle Funnies; The Man Whose Dreams Were Miracles last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 10/05/22 07:54PM View full history. Forty years ago, Miracleman's modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the...
Gamespot
Avatar: Adapt or Die #6
Grace hastens to meet Mo'at at Hometree with her findings, while Mo'at searches for Grace's dormant avatar-but deep in uncharted territory, danger lurks. The afflicted Omatikaya demand answers from Grace, but will the cure lead to harmony between the humans and Na'vi . . . or pave the way for even more destruction?
Gamespot
Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor
Everything comes to a head in this brilliant and brutal conclusion to Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling's Jane Foster epic!. The puppet master who has been leading all of Asgard's enemies from the shadows will be revealed...as will the dark secrets of Rúna's past. With Asgard torn asunder, will Jane and Thor arrive in time to save the Golden Realm from certain destruction?
Gamespot
Monkey Prince #7 - Big Stick Energy Part 3 of 4
The Jingu bang has stretched so large and long that it has become a nuisance to Atlantis, and so Aquaman goes to find who is responsible for this ginormous golden staff that destroyed so much of his city. The good news is, the Jingu bang can shrink back to normal...
Gamespot
Earthdivers #1 - Here There Be Monsters
Stephen Graham Jones makes his ongoing comics debut with Earthdivers! The year is 2112, and it’s the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of outcast Indigenous survivors who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the middle of the desert and figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But taking down an icon is no easy task, and his actions could prove devastating for his friends in the future.
Gamespot
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
Gamespot
Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive
This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words
Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
Gamespot
Christian Bale Discusses Gorr The God Butcher As His First Time Working In Front Of A Green Screen
In a new interview, Christian Bale shared a few details about his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking with GQ, Bale adds, it was also his first time working in front of a green screen. "That's the first...
Gamespot
Golden Rage #3 - Destruction
Are mothers and daughters doomed to fight forever? How much denim is too much? And how does teaching elementary school prepare you for hand-to-hand combat? Find out in the next thrilling issue of GOLDEN RAGE!
Gamespot
The Midnight Club Was Designed To Be An Ongoing Series With Multiple Seasons
Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself at Netflix with a cadre of prestigious horror limited series--from The Haunting of Hill House to Midnight Mass. He seems to have perfected the art of telling a 10-episode story that wraps up (however bleakly) the arcs of every character involved. So, it may come as a surprise to learn that his latest, The Midnight Club, is actually designed to be anything but. This new show is, pending renewal by Netflix which Flanagan says is still up in the air, designed to continue.
Gamespot
Grand Blue Dreaming #17 - Sakurako Strikes
Believing that Iori has hit it rich after winning the lottery, Sakurako seizes her chance to pounce. Aina then launches her own desperate defense as friends from both sides join the fray. With Sakurako glued to Iori's side, the Okinawa nights quickly reach a fever pitch. Who will emerge victorious in the war for the fickle Iori's affection?
Gamespot
Hulk #9 - Hulk Planet Part One
Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor and Titan's impact on his friends, Bruce Banner decides that his best company is himself - and only himself. As he sets Starship Hulk on a far away course, he begins to reckon with what it means to be healthy - and encounters an alternative to isolation he'd never thought to dream of. But this alternative begs the question - who exactly is Monolith?
Comments / 0