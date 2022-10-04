On October 3, 2022, Troopers arrested Dustin C. Watson, 36 of Bangor NY for Driving While Intoxicated. On October 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to State Route 11, in the town of Bangor for a possible domestic. An investigation determined Watson and the victim were having a verbal altercation. The victim left the residence, Watson got into his vehicle and located the victim where the altercation continued. Troopers arrived on scene and observed Watson in the vehicle where a traffic cone was stuck under his vehicle. Watson stated he struck the cone while driving. Watson was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s. Watson was transported to SP Malone for processing. Watson recorded a .09% BAC.

