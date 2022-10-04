Read full article on original website
Related
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Moira Female Menacing 2nd, and Criminal Possession Weapon 3rd.
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrested April L. Thorne, 39 of Moira, NY for Menacing 2nd, and Criminal Possession Weapon 3rd. On October 6, 2022, around 7:06 p.m., Troopers responded to State Route 11 in the town of Moira for a possible meaning complaint. An investigation determined Thorne and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation regarding Thorne’s dog. Thorne grabbed a knife, poked the victim and made threatening remarks. The victim was not injured by the knife.
nyspnews.com
Update: Arrest made: State Police assisting Malone Police Department with homicide that occurred in Malone, NY
An investigation determined Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. State Police conducted a traffic stop on Donais and he was subsequently arrested and transported to SP Malone for questioning. Donais was charged with Murder 2nd. He was arraigned...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — UPDATE: New York State have arrested Joshua Donais of Owls Head, charging him with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Donald Raymond. Donais is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. New York State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Constable male for Petit Larceny
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrested Jason P. Boyea, 46 of Constable, NY for petit larceny. On October 6, 2022, around 5:29 p.m., Troopers responded to Wal Mart, State Route 11, in the town of Malone NY for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined Boyea entered the store took merchandise valued at approximately $33.34 passing all points of purchase without paying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Owls Head man charged in death of Malone stabbing victim
—————- MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Peru female for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th and False Personation
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrested Joanne M. Parker, 50 of Peru, NY for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th and False Personation. On October 6, 2022, around 9:28 p.m., Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Military Turnpike, in the town of Plattsburg for a vehicle with no headlights on. An investigation determined the passenger of the vehicle provided a false name when first asked who she was. During the search of the vehicle, Parker was in possession of drug narcotics which was identified as crack.
nyspnews.com
Traffic stop leads to Criminal Contempt 2nd, and Criminal Contempt 1st charges
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrest Melissa S. Fowler, 42 of Tupper Lake, NY and Aaron J. Fowler, 48 of Tupper Lake, NY. Melissa was arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd, and Aaron was arrested for Criminal Contempt 1st. On October 6, 2022, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2007...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Fort Covington male for Assault 3rd, Menacing 3rd, and Obstruction of breathing
On October 5, 2022, Troopers arrested Paul E. Jefferson Jr., 33 of Fort Covington for Assault 3rd, Menacing 3rd, and Obstruction of breathing. On October 5, 2022, around 11:44 a.m., Troopers responded to Cushman Road in the town of Fort Covington for a physical domestic. An investigation determined Jefferson Jr. and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical. Jefferson Jr. was hitting, putting his hands around the victim’s neck not allowing the victim to breathe and making threatening remarks. Jefferson Jr. left the residence prior to law enforcements arrival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous following assault in Orleans
ORLEANS — Authorities say they arrested a 35-year-old woman from Westfield, and are currently looking for a 27-year-old man following an incident in Orleans. Police say they encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library on Sunday. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrested a Bangor, NY male arrested for DWI
On October 3, 2022, Troopers arrested Dustin C. Watson, 36 of Bangor NY for Driving While Intoxicated. On October 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to State Route 11, in the town of Bangor for a possible domestic. An investigation determined Watson and the victim were having a verbal altercation. The victim left the residence, Watson got into his vehicle and located the victim where the altercation continued. Troopers arrived on scene and observed Watson in the vehicle where a traffic cone was stuck under his vehicle. Watson stated he struck the cone while driving. Watson was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s. Watson was transported to SP Malone for processing. Watson recorded a .09% BAC.
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Port Henry, NY male closing two cases
On September 29,2022 Troopers arrested Dustin J. Salerno, 34 of Port Henry, NY was arrested closing out two cases. On August 18,2022, around 12:41 p.m., Troopers responded to Elizabeth street in the town of Moriah, for a burglary complaint. An investigation determined Salerno stole a debit card, and attached it...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Colton Male for DWI stemming from a UTV personal injury accident
On October 5, 2022, Troopers arrested Adam L. Whitman, 38 of Colton for DWI-Previous Conviction within 10years, Operating motor vehicle with BAC .08% or higher, unregistered motor vehicle, and alcohol-cannabis on a highway. On October 5, 2022, around 8:52 p.m., Troopers responded to a UTV personal injury accident on Sylvan...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’
Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
Comments / 0