ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 5

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging

A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, AR
State
Nevada State
Local
Arkansas Government
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Clark County tax deadline is Oct. 17

The deadline to pay taxes is fast approaching, and so far 61 percent of Clark County residents have paid their taxes. Chief deputy collector Tina Martin said the total collected as of Sept. 30 was $7,628,602. The original charge for 2021 taxes, payable in 2022, is $12,405,030. This includes personal property and real estate taxes.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver

A wreck in Rosston involving an all-terrain vehicle about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday killed an Emmet man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travis Loe, 82, was driving a 2011 model Polaris southbound out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278. As Loe entered the roadway, the ATV was struck on its right side by a 2008 model Toyota Rav 4 that was eastbound on U.S. 278.
ROSSTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Hardwood mill expected to be running by December

AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
arkadelphian.com

Addressing Clark County GOP, Cotton slams Dems for border, drug crisis

ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Republican Committee held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Ballroom on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022. The event drew Republicans and other notable figures — such as former Democratic state Sen. Percy Malone — by the hundreds. Prominent figures in Arkansas’ Republican Party spoke, and the county committee gave awards to local, loyal party members.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

EDCCC hires new attorney

The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County has retained the services of Central Arkansas attorney T.J. Lawhon to represent the tax-funded corporation on legal matters. Lawhon is part of the Wright Lindsey Jennings firm and specializes in sales tax. He replaces local attorney Todd Turner, who submitted his resignation last week in an email. It had been Turner’s intent to withdraw as the EDCCC’s attorney “as soon as practicable” following the replacement of former interim Alliance CEO J.L. Griffin. Turner, who also is legal counsel for Clark County, had represented the EDCCC since its inception in 2007.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adc#Prison#Grimes Unit#Ester Unit
arkadelphian.com

Drainage project costs $90K more after second change order

Arkadelphia city directors approved a change order for a drainage project on Caddo Street, bringing the cost to $90,353 more than what was initially approved. The city board Tuesday OK’d a second change order in the amount of $45,537 on the project, which was originally set to cost $557,000. A first change order of $54,537 was approved in June after engineers discovered the project’s slope to conflict with an underground water supply line.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Willis Ivory Floyd

Willis Ivory Floyd was born in Okolona, Arkansas, to the parents of Willis and Estella Floyd. He was the seventh-born child of eight siblings. He was raised in a healthy and Christian home. Ivory joined Piney Ridge Methodist Church when he was 16 years old. He is a 1963 graduate...
OKOLONA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
arkadelphian.com

Water rate hike to wait until 2023

The Arkadelphia Board of Directors will hold the first of two monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the upstairs boardroom of Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Water rates will have to wait. Although the Arkadelphia City Board had originally agreed to implement a...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Joseph “Dan” Halliday

Joseph “Dan” Halliday, age 64, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 30, 1958, in Gurdon, the son of the late Dickey Spivey and Mary Ellen Garrett Halliday Sr. Dan was a 1977 graduate of Gurdon High School where he played defensive end for the Go-Devils. He was a log truck driver for Ledbetter Logging. Dan was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gurdon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gun collecting in his free time.
GURDON, AR
arkadelphian.com

HSU Theatre and Dance to host Brian Earles as guest artist

Henderson State University Theatre and Dance will host Brian Earles as guest artist in dance Oct. 10-14. Earles will offer jazz and musical theatre classes Oct. 10-13 from 5-8 p.m. in the Arkansas Hall Dance Studio. He will incorporate jazz exercises and techniques, small center-floor combinations and across-the-floor movements. Earles...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs

The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy