The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County has retained the services of Central Arkansas attorney T.J. Lawhon to represent the tax-funded corporation on legal matters. Lawhon is part of the Wright Lindsey Jennings firm and specializes in sales tax. He replaces local attorney Todd Turner, who submitted his resignation last week in an email. It had been Turner’s intent to withdraw as the EDCCC’s attorney “as soon as practicable” following the replacement of former interim Alliance CEO J.L. Griffin. Turner, who also is legal counsel for Clark County, had represented the EDCCC since its inception in 2007.

CLARK COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO