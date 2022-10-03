Read full article on original website
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Memphis woman pleads guilty to kidnapping Hot Springs teen, accomplice arrested
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday, October 5, a Memphis woman pleaded guilty during U.S. District Court in Hot Springs for her role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl on April 18, 2022. 20-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer appeared before Judge Susan O. Hickey and entered a...
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County tax deadline is Oct. 17
The deadline to pay taxes is fast approaching, and so far 61 percent of Clark County residents have paid their taxes. Chief deputy collector Tina Martin said the total collected as of Sept. 30 was $7,628,602. The original charge for 2021 taxes, payable in 2022, is $12,405,030. This includes personal property and real estate taxes.
magnoliareporter.com
Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver
A wreck in Rosston involving an all-terrain vehicle about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday killed an Emmet man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travis Loe, 82, was driving a 2011 model Polaris southbound out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278. As Loe entered the roadway, the ATV was struck on its right side by a 2008 model Toyota Rav 4 that was eastbound on U.S. 278.
arkadelphian.com
Hardwood mill expected to be running by December
AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
Little Rock police officer surrenders to Benton police, faces domestic violence charges
Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.
arkadelphian.com
Addressing Clark County GOP, Cotton slams Dems for border, drug crisis
ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Republican Committee held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Ballroom on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022. The event drew Republicans and other notable figures — such as former Democratic state Sen. Percy Malone — by the hundreds. Prominent figures in Arkansas’ Republican Party spoke, and the county committee gave awards to local, loyal party members.
Little Rock police officer arrested for domestic battery of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
arkadelphian.com
EDCCC hires new attorney
The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County has retained the services of Central Arkansas attorney T.J. Lawhon to represent the tax-funded corporation on legal matters. Lawhon is part of the Wright Lindsey Jennings firm and specializes in sales tax. He replaces local attorney Todd Turner, who submitted his resignation last week in an email. It had been Turner’s intent to withdraw as the EDCCC’s attorney “as soon as practicable” following the replacement of former interim Alliance CEO J.L. Griffin. Turner, who also is legal counsel for Clark County, had represented the EDCCC since its inception in 2007.
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
arkadelphian.com
Drainage project costs $90K more after second change order
Arkadelphia city directors approved a change order for a drainage project on Caddo Street, bringing the cost to $90,353 more than what was initially approved. The city board Tuesday OK’d a second change order in the amount of $45,537 on the project, which was originally set to cost $557,000. A first change order of $54,537 was approved in June after engineers discovered the project’s slope to conflict with an underground water supply line.
KTBS
"I still hear voices from Vietnam:" County Judge Jerry Crane braved the battlefields
HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam. The two tours that young paratrooper would endure are never far from mind. "We...
arkadelphian.com
Willis Ivory Floyd
Willis Ivory Floyd was born in Okolona, Arkansas, to the parents of Willis and Estella Floyd. He was the seventh-born child of eight siblings. He was raised in a healthy and Christian home. Ivory joined Piney Ridge Methodist Church when he was 16 years old. He is a 1963 graduate...
arkadelphian.com
Water rate hike to wait until 2023
The Arkadelphia Board of Directors will hold the first of two monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the upstairs boardroom of Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Water rates will have to wait. Although the Arkadelphia City Board had originally agreed to implement a...
arkadelphian.com
Joseph “Dan” Halliday
Joseph “Dan” Halliday, age 64, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 30, 1958, in Gurdon, the son of the late Dickey Spivey and Mary Ellen Garrett Halliday Sr. Dan was a 1977 graduate of Gurdon High School where he played defensive end for the Go-Devils. He was a log truck driver for Ledbetter Logging. Dan was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gurdon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gun collecting in his free time.
arkadelphian.com
HSU Theatre and Dance to host Brian Earles as guest artist
Henderson State University Theatre and Dance will host Brian Earles as guest artist in dance Oct. 10-14. Earles will offer jazz and musical theatre classes Oct. 10-13 from 5-8 p.m. in the Arkansas Hall Dance Studio. He will incorporate jazz exercises and techniques, small center-floor combinations and across-the-floor movements. Earles...
hopeprescott.com
Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs
The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
