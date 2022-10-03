ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Andrew Gonzalez to Perform Oct. 15

Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a solo recital featuring acclaimed modern and historical performance viola and violincello da spalla player Andrew Gonzalez on Saturday, Oct. 15. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Field Hockey Falls to Elizabethtown in Landmark Conference Action

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. – The University of Scranton field hockey team (6-3, 1-1 Landmark) dropped a 3-1 decision to the Elizabethtown College Blue Jays (5-7, 1-2 Landmark) in Landmark Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Wolf Field in Elizabethtown. Junior Katie Redding (Havertown, Pa./Haverford) gave Scranton a 1-0 lead just...
