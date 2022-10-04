Read full article on original website
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
The Last Meal of this Massive 23-Foot Long Great White Shark Consisted of a Blue Shark, a Dolphin, and a Turtle
Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
Woman fatally attacked by a great white shark while on an early morning swim
It is undoubtedly true that sharks are terrifying to look at. Their sharp teeth, large bodies and predatorial nature are enough to make anyone rethink twice before getting near them. Although not all sharks particularly hunt humans, there are some sharks who are notorious for attacking them. One of them is the great white shark, which recently claimed another human victim.
My dad vanished while snorkelling in Bali – I know he’s surviving in the jungle Bear Grylls-style after washing ashore
THE SON of a missing Brit who was swept out to sea while snorkeling in Bali believes his dad is alive and could be using survival techniques to survive. Adam Smith's dad Graham, 68, went missing eight days ago while swimming in the Blue Lagoon on a holiday of a lifetime with his partner Dianne.
Why it's perfectly normal to see baby puffins thrown off cliffs in Iceland each year
Throwing thousands of baby puffins off a cliff is a yearly tradition for the people of Iceland's Westman Islands. It's part of what's known as "puffling season" and is a crucial life-saving endeavor.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Tree frog stows away from Dominican Republic to England in banana bag
Animal rescuers were summoned to a British family's home when they discovered a tiny frog that stowed away from the Dominican Republic in a bag of bananas.
Good Samaritans Rescue Squirrel Clinging to Barnacles Above Seawater in Viral Video
In this viral video, a group of Good Samaritans assist a tiny squirrel in getting… The post Good Samaritans Rescue Squirrel Clinging to Barnacles Above Seawater in Viral Video appeared first on Outsider.
