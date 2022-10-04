Read full article on original website
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
The Future of San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life San DiegoSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
Community Howls After San Diego Dog Park Mural is Painted Over
At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
14 Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego With Views for Days
Enjoy a Sea Breeze at These Scenic San Diego Hotspots. While summer might be over, there’s still always a reason to pretend like you’re on a vacation in SoCal, and lucky for you, San Diego has some of the best places to do so. Whether you’re a beach bum who’s always on the sand or you prefer a clifftop view of the coast, San Diego is the mecca of waterfront dining experiences. With sweeping ocean views and deftly curated seafood menus, here is our lineup of waterfront restaurants with views that just won’t quit.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 7-9 – Fall Festoon
In many parts of this fair land, October would be the last chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before the weather starts seriously turning. This San Diego weekend we can all be thankful that to us October simply means a festoon of fall fests. Spoiled? Yes indeed.
Halloween festivities in North County: haunted houses, ghost town, pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating
Halloween festivities from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating are planned throughout North County — and the Scream Zone is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (aka “Scaregounds”). Here is a guide:. BONSALL. Bearcat BOO! Halloween Tours: Meet spooky and...
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
The Pierce-Morse Building: Gone but not forgotten
John Keats once said that “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.” That might be said of the Pierce-Morse Building, an important part of the San Diego sky-line of the late 1800s and the first part of the 20th century. The building has a long and interesting history and boasts a bevy of notable personalities who added to San Diego’s history— as well as to that of the building. They include James M. Pierce, Ephraim W. Morse, Dr. Emma Read, Cassius Carter, and E.M. Capps.
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
San Diego Residents Travel To Tijuana To Fill Up Their Tanks For Less
Gas stations in Tijuana are providing San Diego residents with a haven from historically high fuel prices.
San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?
San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts. Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620...
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
Things to Do in San Diego: Oct. 6-9
Every weekend in October, the San Diego Zoo is hosting a light-up Halloween spectacular with plenty of family-friendly entertainment that’s free with admission. This includes performances from Dr. Zoolittle and the HalGLOWeen Bubble Dance Party where kids can listen to halloween songs as tons of bubbles float all around them. Kids age 11 and younger can enter for free throughout the month and are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costume. HalGLOWeen will roll on from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday throughout the month, except Sunday, October 30. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park.
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels
Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
