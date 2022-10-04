ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
NBC San Diego

Community Howls After San Diego Dog Park Mural is Painted Over

At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.
localemagazine.com

14 Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego With Views for Days

Enjoy a Sea Breeze at These Scenic San Diego Hotspots. While summer might be over, there’s still always a reason to pretend like you’re on a vacation in SoCal, and lucky for you, San Diego has some of the best places to do so. Whether you’re a beach bum who’s always on the sand or you prefer a clifftop view of the coast, San Diego is the mecca of waterfront dining experiences. With sweeping ocean views and deftly curated seafood menus, here is our lineup of waterfront restaurants with views that just won’t quit.
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
sduptownnews.com

The Pierce-Morse Building: Gone but not forgotten

John Keats once said that “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.” That might be said of the Pierce-Morse Building, an important part of the San Diego sky-line of the late 1800s and the first part of the 20th century. The building has a long and interesting history and boasts a bevy of notable personalities who added to San Diego’s history— as well as to that of the building. They include James M. Pierce, Ephraim W. Morse, Dr. Emma Read, Cassius Carter, and E.M. Capps.
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
sandiegomagazine.com

Things to Do in San Diego: Oct. 6-9

Every weekend in October, the San Diego Zoo is hosting a light-up Halloween spectacular with plenty of family-friendly entertainment that’s free with admission. This includes performances from Dr. Zoolittle and the HalGLOWeen Bubble Dance Party where kids can listen to halloween songs as tons of bubbles float all around them. Kids age 11 and younger can enter for free throughout the month and are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costume. HalGLOWeen will roll on from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday throughout the month, except Sunday, October 30. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park.
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
NBC San Diego

Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub

Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
KPBS

A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego

For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA

