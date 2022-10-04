ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

We found the 23 best deals at Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale event

We’ve been waiting for Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals to begin, and it’s officially here. You can shop the massive home goods site for deals on furniture, home organization, small appliances, bedding and way more — plus, we’ve even got some lofted kids beds and cozy goose down comforters for winter in this sale edition.
Yahoo!

Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
Yahoo!

The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a bestselling luggage set for 45% off

You've probably heard that a second Amazon Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening this Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But did you know that Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) every day leading up to that? Enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including $25-off UGGs, a life-changing Tempur-Pedic pillow, a state-of-the-art Ultra HD Sony TV and more! Scroll down for all the Prime Day–worthy Amazon markdowns you can score today.
Yahoo!

If you buy just one early Prime Day deal, make it the Echo Dot — it’s $25 (50% off!)

If you only treat yourself to one early Prime Day deal, make it the Echo Dot. The price of this brilliant smart-home speaker is unbelievable: just $25 — that's 50% off. This item is so essential — and so beloved — that it's earned a five-star rating from nearly 450,000 reviewers! Normally priced at $50, the Echo Dot is a small but mighty speaker that can stream tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more. Alexa is included, of course, and you can always ask her for the latest news, weather and sports updates.
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair’s Getting a Jump on Prime Day With Up to 80% Off Furniture & Decor

Move over Amazon Prime Day — Wayfair just launched its 5 Days of Deals sale — and the savings are massive. From furniture to home decor, area rugs to lighting, this popular retailer is slashing up to 80 percent off (Plus daily flash deals!). Whether you’re looking to upgrade your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, that piece you’ve been eying is probably on sale. Get organized, add a pop of color to your space, or just splurge on a high-quality piece of cookware (or two… or three). There are also big bargains on mattresses and sofas, so you can be guest-ready just in time for entertaining season. With its epic selection of on-trend and classic furnishings, this Wayfair sale is sure to have something for every style. Here are the 10 pieces we’d add to our carts ASAP — including a leather sofa for more than half off! Get these deals before they disappear. If you’re looking for even more deals, check out our round-up of holiday weekend sales.
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
Allrecipes.com

Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?

IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
Yahoo!

Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says

Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $24 Peel-And-Stick Project Makes a Basic IKEA Vanity Look MUCH More Expensive

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Statement-making natural wood vanities are having a moment in bathrooms right now, and for good reason: They’re beautiful! They look like high-quality furniture and they add storage under the sink, too — a win-win. Solid wood vanities can also be quite expensive, but they don’t have to be, thanks to examples set by a couple of DIYers featured on Apartment Therapy.
