Move over Amazon Prime Day — Wayfair just launched its 5 Days of Deals sale — and the savings are massive. From furniture to home decor, area rugs to lighting, this popular retailer is slashing up to 80 percent off (Plus daily flash deals!). Whether you’re looking to upgrade your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, that piece you’ve been eying is probably on sale. Get organized, add a pop of color to your space, or just splurge on a high-quality piece of cookware (or two… or three). There are also big bargains on mattresses and sofas, so you can be guest-ready just in time for entertaining season. With its epic selection of on-trend and classic furnishings, this Wayfair sale is sure to have something for every style. Here are the 10 pieces we’d add to our carts ASAP — including a leather sofa for more than half off! Get these deals before they disappear. If you’re looking for even more deals, check out our round-up of holiday weekend sales.

SHOPPING ・ 6 HOURS AGO