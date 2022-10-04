A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 10. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. BOARD OF EDUCATION … The school board plans to review the construction project at Herbert Hoover Elementary School, as well as get reports on attendance and engagement, and early literacy. The board is also set to get an update on the work of its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district’s board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO