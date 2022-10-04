Read full article on original website
Editorial: Veenker, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims for Palo Alto City Council
Two years ago, with the city largely shut down during the frightening pre-vaccine days of the pandemic and most city residents sticking close to home, the 2020 Palo Alto City Council election attracted the most diverse group of 10 candidates in history, including two incumbents, for four available seats. The...
PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews of Hoover Elementary construction project, Sobrato's plans on Portage
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 10. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. BOARD OF EDUCATION … The school board plans to review the construction project at Herbert Hoover Elementary School, as well as get reports on attendance and engagement, and early literacy. The board is also set to get an update on the work of its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district’s board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.
San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park—now it’s clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets—many who moved over from last month’s sweep—are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the “field of dreams,” the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
Big money flows in to Santa Clara County sheriff race
A David-versus-Goliath showdown has taken shape between the two contenders for Santa Clara County sheriff when it comes to financial backing, according to the state candidates’ financial statements, which were disclosed on Sept. 29. Kevin Jensen, who worked for 37 years in the sheriff’s department and retired as a...
Election guide 2022: Key races and measures that you need to know about
This general election, the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online has brought back a voter guide that offers key takeaways for each race and measure, plus comprehensive candidate profiles, debate summaries and in-depth videos, in an effort to ease the decision-making process for local residents. Nov. 8 is fast approaching, but...
Editorial: Vote Yes on Measure I, Pleasanton Unified's $395 million school bond
Residents in Pleasanton – like their neighbors in Livermore and Sunol – find themselves with the opportunity to decide the future of their school facilities for decades to come on their Nov. 8 ballots. Pleasanton voters will vote Yes or No on Measure I, a proposed $395 million...
School matters: Four Board of Education candidates seek to refocus district priorities as pandemic wanes
Voters will get to choose this November who will fill two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District’s five-member governing board. With incumbent Ken Dauber not running for reelection, the race is between incumbent Shounak Dharap and three challengers: Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shana Segal. The chosen candidates will join Todd Collins, a private equity investor; Jennifer DiBrienza, an educator; and Jesse Ladomirak, a parent.
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
Family circus returns to Redwood City with new show
Zoppé Italian Family Circus may have about 180 years’ worth of history behind it, but you don’t stay in the spotlight for close to two centuries without keeping things fresh. The family-run company brings its mix of old-world Italian circus traditions and newer acts to Redwood City...
'Live and Local' at the Firehouse Arts Center this season
The theater doors have opened at the Firehouse Arts Center for a new season that promises to be “the most diverse and unique set of performances and shows to date” for the city-operated entertainment venue in downtown Pleasanton. It will also be its most Bay Area-centric lineup to...
Saturday comedy shows bring laughs to The Guild, Stanford Live
It looks to be a very funny weekend on the Peninsula with comedy shows Saturday at both Stanford Live and Menlo Park’s Guild Theatre. Stanford Live hosts two shows with comedian Ian Lara and The Guild presents a comedy showcase hosted by Austin Carr. Lara, who last year was...
