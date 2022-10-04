Millions of people worldwide are trying to shed their excess pounds and tone up their bodies. What comes as one of the first questions is the query of healthy weight loss goals. There is an increased trend of people who want to get their perfect body as fast as possible, that’s why crash diets or juice cleanses became so popular. But the impact of extreme dieting is utterly disastrous to your health. That is why it is crucial to set up realistic goals allowing you to melt your fat and lower the number on the scales without damaging your health.

