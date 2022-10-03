Q.We Have Several Copper Leaf Shrubs But They Keep Being Infested In A White Fungus. We Have Sprayed But Doesnt Seem To Help And Re

Read full article on original website
Related
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
intheknow.com
Dad accidentally grows massive pumpkin patch after throwing rotten gourd in the yard
A father’s random Halloween experiment resulted in an accidental backyard pumpkin patch. Oops. TikToker Michael Anderson resides in upstate New York — where the largest gourd in the country currently resides. Pumpkins and squash are native to the area, so the soil and climate are quite hospitable to their growth. So it’s no surprise that when Anderson chucked a rotting pumpkin into a corner of his backyard, it multiplied.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gardeningknowhow.com
Q.Can Someone Advise Of Suitability Of Draft Design For An Exhibition’s Glasshouse Please?
We are at the earliest stages of designing a biblical exhibition centre for the UK. Please see the attached diagram. We want visitors to see a selection of growing biblical plants, under glass and more in the adjacent garden area. The proposed orientation of the 10m x 10m glass house is north-south, with solid full height walls to the north, west and east. Would this allow enough light for growing plants? For example would a fig tree grow in such a position? Or do we need to rethink our designs? Any advice on structures, choice of plants and plant-care would be greatly appreciated.
Comments / 0