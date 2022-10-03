This might sound funny, but if you're a car person, pay attention. The Carolina Squat has become somewhat of an Infamous name within the automotive industry for many reasons. You could list safety stats and handling concerns off all day long but at the end of the day we all know what it comes down to. Basically people just don't like how these trucks look and as such find anything and everything wrong with them to attack. The same thing is done to anyone with a lift or a lowered car though there is significantly less of a case for outright banning those modifications. Some things that people have pointed to include the reduced visibility, sort of an obvious one, or reduced handling effectiveness. As far as that second point goes, you get the exact same thing from a lift. With that in mind a new bill has surfaced in North Carolina legalizing any vehicle whose front end is higher than 4 in comparison to the rear. Seems harmless enough, right?

CARS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO