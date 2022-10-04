ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FireRescue1

Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Woman critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at 7:16 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Kait 8

Affidavit: Tenn. man claiming to have AIDS bites officer’s thumb, breaking it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man with several active warrants was charged with assaulting an officer and evading arrest, among other charges, after police initiated a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to the affidavit, the suspect, 44-year-old Marco Smith, bit and broke the officer’s thumb while resisting arrest...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 teens wounded in Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say two teens were taken to the hospital after a shooting Downtown on Oct. 3. A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were rushed to the hospital and have since been released. Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the chest and was transported in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Viola Davis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

UPDATE: Two children injured in downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two children were injured in a shooting in downtown Memphis on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Vance Avenue at 5:24 p.m. Police initially reported that one juvenile was shot but on Tuesday they revised that information, saying two juveniles were shot and transported to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood.  The incident happened in July along McGowan road.  Memphis Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Fire#Profanity#West African
actionnews5.com

Grass fires reported along I-40 in Ark.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Firefighters with West Memphis and Forrest City fire departments are working to put out grass fires along I-40 in West Memphis. The smoke and presence of emergency vehicles will make the area between mile markers 267-268 dangerous. Forrest City Fire Department is asking drivers to...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Animal Control now has possession of the two dogs. According to the Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR

