atptour.com
Fritz Soars Into Tokyo Final
American clinches Top 10 debut, will meet Tiafoe in all-U.S. final. Taylor Fritz thought he would have to miss the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul, where he had to quarantine for one week. But after arriving just in time for his Tokyo opener on Wednesday, the American has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the final at the ATP 500.
atptour.com
Fritz & Tiafoe To Contest Historic All-American Final In Tokyo
Winner will become first American champion since Sampras in 1996. Longtime friends and recent Laver Cup teammates, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will renew their ATP Tour rivalry in Sunday's Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships final in Tokyo. The 24-year-olds have matured together as professionals after first crossing paths on...
atptour.com
Tiafoe Overcomes Bagel Set To Reach Tokyo Final
American will bid for second ATP Tour title against Fritz or Shapovalov. Frances Tiafoe saw his perfect set record this week in Tokyo shattered as he conceded a 6-0 second set in Saturday’s semi-finals. But the in-form American made sure the middle stanza would be a mere footnote as he regrouped for a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 victory against Soonwoo Kwon at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
atptour.com
'Heartbroken' Kyrgios Withdraws From Tokyo
Nick Kyrgios was left heartbroken after a left-knee injury forced him to pull out of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships ahead of his quarter-final showdown with Taylor Fritz on Friday night. "It's obviously very disappointing," the Australian said in a somber press conference. "It's one of my favourite tournaments....
atptour.com
Tiafoe Races Into Tokyo SFs
After winning his 13th consecutive tie-break to advance to the Tokyo quarter-finals, Frances Tiafoe said he hoped to avoid such tight sets despite his success in clutch moments. The fourth-seeded American got his wish on Friday as he cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 victory against Miomir Kecmanovic to continue his career-best run at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
atptour.com
Shapovalov Tops Coric, Sets Fritz Clash In Tokyo
Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric both entered their Tokyo quarter-final with perfect set records this week. The Canadian, a finalist last week in Seoul, kept his streak intact with a 6-4, 6-3 win on Friday evening to reach the semi-finals for the second time at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
atptour.com
Mektic/Pavic Squeeze Into Astana Final
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic found a hot streak just in the nick of time against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Friday at the Astana Open, where the second seeds won the final five points of the match to clinch a 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-7 semi-final victory. Mektic and Pavic...
atptour.com
Title-Chasing Tiafoe Relishing His ‘New Territory’
Prior to this week’s Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Frances Tiafoe was asked about his goals for the rest of the 2022 season. “Maybe more titles. I’ve not won a title in a long time,” responded the American, whose sole ATP Tour crown came in Delray Beach in 2018. “I’ve been close, but if I’ve won a title by the end of the year, if I can sneak one…”
atptour.com
Medvedev Sets Djokovic SF In Astana
Daniil Medvedev set a blockbuster semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic on Friday at the Astana Open, where he raced past Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1. In one of his best performances of the season, Medvedev looked in complete control. He struck his flat groundstrokes with consistent power and depth, acting as a brick wall to force the Spaniard into errors and advance after 64 minutes.
atptour.com
In-Form Djokovic Too Strong For Khachanov In Astana
Novak Djokovic, playing with his usual uncanny precision, won his seventh consecutive match Friday night, defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 at the Astana Open. The Serbian star advanced to his sixth semi-final of the season, where he will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev for the first time this year. Should Djokovic back up last week’s Tel Aviv championship run with a second consecutive title (and 90th overall), he will qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals.
atptour.com
Mannarino Breaks New Ground, Reaches Astana Doubles Final
At the age of 34, Adrian Mannarino is breaking new ground. The Frenchman made his first tour-level doubles final on Friday at the Astana Open, combining with compatriot Fabrice Martin to beat Polish duo Hubert Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. The last time Mannarino won a doubles title...
atptour.com
Astana Final Preview: Djokovic & Tsitsipas Set For Clash
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been an agent of change at the Astana Open. In 12 previous matches against Andrey Rublev, going back eight years all the way to juniors, the winner of the first set always won the match. And when Rublev took the opening set of their semi-final encounter on Saturday, it looked for all the world that it would happen again.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Edges Rublev, Reaches Astana Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his sixth tour-level final of the season Saturday when he earned a comeback win against Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open. In front of a lively crowd at the ATP 500 event, the Greek upped his intensity and aggression as the match went on to overcome the fifth seed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 10 minutes.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Downs Hurkacz In Astana
Perseverance paid off for Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Astana Open on Friday. The Greek rallied to win a gripping first set, then broke late in the second for a 7-6(8), 6-3 victory against Hubert Hurkacz. Tsitsipas powered into his ninth semi-final this season and improved his ATPHead2Head lead against Hurkacz...
