Hamilton Outing Club Sends Students to Summit the 46 Peaks
To begin our 46 Peaks adventure, I left campus with 12 fellow students at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 for our drive to the Adirondacks. My trip, led by Ellie Whelan ’22.5 and Claire Harpel ’23, sought to summit two Adirondack peaks: Street Mountain (4,150’) and Nye Mountain (3,888’).
September Athletes of the Month are announced for 11 fall teams
Eleven Hamilton College student-athletes have been selected the September Athlete of the Month for September. The list includes a NESCAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week, a men's golfer who has placed first in two tournaments, and a women's tennis player who reached the singles and doubles semifinals at the ITA regional championships.
