If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
If off-duty model is your vibe for fall, you’ve got to match the fashion to the beauty. Fluffy, feathered brows are always the key to mastering this look and the number one, most important makeup product that’s necessary to give your best Naomi or Adriana is a strong-hold eyebrow gel. Pencils and powder can, of course, help you achieve a fuller look, but the secret ingredient is a styler that’s going to hold your brows in place, all day look. Ahead of Prime Day, I’ve looked through the best deals on Amazon to ensure you score on products before they’re sold...
Our beauty regime can be a great aid to looking younger, but what if we told you that, sometimes, the way we do our makeup can age us more than no makeup at all?. Using a heavy foundation and heavy eye makeup can really affect your appearance. And thinner eyebrows...
Think of Hollywood glamour and one thing that always comes to mind is a showstopping red lip. Whether that’s on a red carpet or as the focus of a minimal make-up, a bold lip never goes out of fashion.From liquid lipsticks to bullets and balms, a red can come in many undertones and finding the right one for your skin tone is crucial. As a very general rule, if you’ve got fair skin, opt for something quite warm, like a copper, medium skin looks great with terracottas or poppy reds and darker skin tones suit auburn or ruby.Reds can seem...
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
North West's recent Milan Fashion Week appearances helped cement her status as a rising style icon. On Sunday, Oct. 2, mom Kim Kardashian shared an image of the 9-year-old star sightseeing in a decidedly edgy look. Committing to her style signatures, West layered a black single-breasted blazer with wide lapels over a logo T-shirt and finished with wide-leg patent-leather trousers and chunky platform boots. The all-black ensemble, with its nonchalant yet considered flair, had all the hallmarks of a memorable look. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore a small beaded choker with tiny studs. Her four big braids were adorned with black beads, which felt perfectly on theme.
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
It's been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items...
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to...
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
