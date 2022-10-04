Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
King Charles & Prince Of Wales William & Kate Pose In 1st Official Portrait After Queen’s Death
The Royal family is wasting no time in getting their new duties taken care of following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, posed with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first official portrait to mark the start of the new monarch’s reign, which Buckingham Palace debuted on Saturday (October 1). In the photo, the four royals are all dressed to impress in black, as they stand next to each other in a stately room, flashing wide smiles and appearing quite happy.
King Charles III Will Only Give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Children Royal Titles If They Cancel Bombshell Memoir, Royal Expert Says
Rumor has it that King Charles III could give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children the HRH titles they have been desperately longing for if Prince Harry doesn’t release his $20M bombshell memoir! Wow!. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s children’s titles...
Prince Harry Sent a ‘Heartbreaking’ 2-Word Message to Prince William in 2019 — Book
Per Valentine Low's 'Courtiers' book, Prince Harry told Prince Harry not to come visit him for fear of leaks following the release of he and Meghan Markle's Africa documentary.
People can't get over the Queen’s real name and occupation on death certificate
Members of the public are baffled to learn the Queen's real name and the title of her occupation following the release of her death certificate. Buckingham Palace initially announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, saying at the time simply that she had 'died peacefully at Balmoral'.
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu
Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Remark After Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frogmore Cottage — Book
According to Katie Nicholl's new book, Queen Elizabeth told her cousin she hoped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'respect' Frogmore Cottage and all she sacrificed to give it to them.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened
If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
'Bound In Shackles': Royal Aide Confesses Queen Elizabeth Put A Time Limit On King Charles' Reign Months Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, may be rolling in her grave now that King Charles has taken the throne. Months prior to her death, the Queen devised a specific plan for how the royal family should move forward after she had passed.
Oprah sparks backlash for suggesting Queen’s death could give Harry and Meghan ‘opportunity for peacemaking’
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate over her role in the tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of the royal family after suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing provides “an opportunity for peacemaking”. Winfrey, who spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a...
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Princess Charlotte shares touching moment with Prince Harry during Queen’s funeral
THIS is the touching moment Princess Charlotte shared with Prince Harry as they said goodbye to the Queen. The royals were sat side-by-side during Her Majesty's committal service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, before she was finally laid to rest with her husband. At one point during the service,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Photos Send Message That ‘Doesn’t Bode Well for the Near Future,’ Expert Says
A royal expert analyzes the way new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos were released just days after a photo of King Charles, Camilla, queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
