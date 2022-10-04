ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

King Charles & Prince Of Wales William & Kate Pose In 1st Official Portrait After Queen’s Death

The Royal family is wasting no time in getting their new duties taken care of following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, posed with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first official portrait to mark the start of the new monarch’s reign, which Buckingham Palace debuted on Saturday (October 1). In the photo, the four royals are all dressed to impress in black, as they stand next to each other in a stately room, flashing wide smiles and appearing quite happy.
Queen Elizabeth
Olena Zelenska
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
Prince Harry's children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened

If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
