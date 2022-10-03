Read full article on original website
All Collier County Schools able to reopen Thursday after Hurricane Ian
All of the Collier County School District's schools are able to reopen Thursday, according to the district. District spokesman Chad Oliver provided answers following questions Tuesday about the reopening of schools:. Hurricane Ian help:Collier opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?. Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans...
'We didn't let anything stop us': Nonprofit feeds thousands after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane victims in the poorest communities of Collier County are getting home cooked meals each evening as the non-profit Feed Thy Neighbor more than triples their output after the storm. Wednesday evening founder Tony Mansolillo and his volunteers stood on Rosemary Drive in Bonita Springs giving out almost 500 meals....
Naples mobile home dwellers get flooded — then kicked out. County officials say they did not order the action.
For the last 17 years Alma Nunez and her family called Harmony Shores their home. On Sunday, they — and all the rest of the mobile home park's residents — were told to get out. Immediately. To make things worse, the power to the community apparently was kept...
After taking big hit from Hurricane Ian, coastal resorts and hotels vow to rebuild
Across Southwest Florida, coastal hotels suffered a big blow from Hurricane Ian. Many remain shuttered, with no reopening date. Hotels that are closed indefinitely include the well-renowned Ritz-Carlton in Naples and the iconic South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. "We are assessing the damage and currently the resort is...
Restoring Paradise: One week after Hurricane Ian many still without basic needs
One week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, there were over 2,000 Islanders still without power. More without access to the internet and perhaps still unaware of the total devastation that the storm caused just north beyond their own shores. Despite the very visible scars, Wednesday marked the opening of...
First 12 hours back on Sanibel 'very successful,' city manager says
A week after Hurricane Ian ravaged their island, Sanibel let residents and business owners back on to see what had happened. The first 12-hour shift went well, said City Manager Dana Souza at the Wednesday evening Facebook Live update. “I don’t know how many people went, but there were no...
Hurricane Ian: Joe Biden brings rebuilding help to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida
Help with promises of more came with President Joe Biden's Wednesday afternoon visit to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida. "The federal government will cover — is covering every cost — 100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane," Biden said, prior to arriving. "It all needs to be cleared out for communities to begin the hard work of trying to get back on their feet."
Medical examiner reports give glimpse into hurricane dead in Lee, Collier
With 49 deaths confirmed by the state’s Medical Examiners Commission in Lee and Collier counties, the tragic conditions behind them paint a picture of terror and sorrow. The statewide 68-death list is certain to grow, officials predict. Rescue and recovery efforts continue in areas battered by the Category 4...
Hurricane Ian survivor in Naples: 'We will never come back to Florida'
Three moments still haunt Hurricane Ian survivor Daniela Shtereva. The first moment: When she saw the water begin to rise on Rivard Road, where she lives with her father. Her neighborhood had weathered Hurricane Irma totally dry, and Shtereva was operating on that memory, despite warnings high tide was going to make this storm different. She remembers her mild panic: "I thought, 'Uh-oh.'"
Southwest Florida hospitals ask for donations of blood, platelets
Hospitals in Southwest Florida need blood donors to step forward because of a critically low supply that is expected to worsen. The NCH Healthcare System in Collier County has issued an urgent plea for donors, and its blood center is in dire need of platelets, a blood component that form clots and prevents bleeding.
Hurricane Ian: Collier County football teams back on field, Canterbury only Lee Co. team
Collier County football teams returned to the field Tuesday morning for their first practice since Hurricane Ian slammed the area last Wednesday with the goal of having teams play games Friday night. While coaches and players seemed relieved to get back, there were questions about whether the return to normalcy...
'He was just a part of so many people's lives': Fort Myers Beach man remembered as welcoming
An Illinois man known as the "Mayor of Fort Myers Beach" is remembered as friendly, welcoming and kind after he died when Hurricane Ian's storm surge engulfed his beachfront home. Mitch Pacyna and his wife, Mary Wojciechowski, rode out Hurricane Ian in their Fort Myers Beach home, according to a...
'I thought I might die': Linwood Avenue cleans up after Ian flooding wrecks homes
The soiled contents of homes flooded by Hurricane Ian lined Linwood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Dressers, mattresses, washers and dryers, and other destroyed items were waiting in piles to be picked up by waste collectors. Jo Campbell said she had a working pile of items she would set out to...
