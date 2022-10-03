ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

All Collier County Schools able to reopen Thursday after Hurricane Ian

All of the Collier County School District's schools are able to reopen Thursday, according to the district. District spokesman Chad Oliver provided answers following questions Tuesday about the reopening of schools:. Hurricane Ian help:Collier opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?. Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
After taking big hit from Hurricane Ian, coastal resorts and hotels vow to rebuild

Across Southwest Florida, coastal hotels suffered a big blow from Hurricane Ian. Many remain shuttered, with no reopening date. Hotels that are closed indefinitely include the well-renowned Ritz-Carlton in Naples and the iconic South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. "We are assessing the damage and currently the resort is...
NAPLES, FL
Collier County, FL
Lee County, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Collier County, FL
Lee County, FL
First 12 hours back on Sanibel 'very successful,' city manager says

A week after Hurricane Ian ravaged their island, Sanibel let residents and business owners back on to see what had happened. The first 12-hour shift went well, said City Manager Dana Souza at the Wednesday evening Facebook Live update. “I don’t know how many people went, but there were no...
SANIBEL, FL
Hurricane Ian: Joe Biden brings rebuilding help to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida

Help with promises of more came with President Joe Biden's Wednesday afternoon visit to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida. "The federal government will cover — is covering every cost — 100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane," Biden said, prior to arriving. "It all needs to be cleared out for communities to begin the hard work of trying to get back on their feet."
FLORIDA STATE
Medical examiner reports give glimpse into hurricane dead in Lee, Collier

With 49 deaths confirmed by the state’s Medical Examiners Commission in Lee and Collier counties, the tragic conditions behind them paint a picture of terror and sorrow. The statewide 68-death list is certain to grow, officials predict. Rescue and recovery efforts continue in areas battered by the Category 4...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian survivor in Naples: 'We will never come back to Florida'

Three moments still haunt Hurricane Ian survivor Daniela Shtereva. The first moment: When she saw the water begin to rise on Rivard Road, where she lives with her father. Her neighborhood had weathered Hurricane Irma totally dry, and Shtereva was operating on that memory, despite warnings high tide was going to make this storm different. She remembers her mild panic: "I thought, 'Uh-oh.'"
NAPLES, FL
Southwest Florida hospitals ask for donations of blood, platelets

Hospitals in Southwest Florida need blood donors to step forward because of a critically low supply that is expected to worsen. The NCH Healthcare System in Collier County has issued an urgent plea for donors, and its blood center is in dire need of platelets, a blood component that form clots and prevents bleeding.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
