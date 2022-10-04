Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Several Seniors Step Up, Wayne High Secures Final Regular Season Home Victory
WAYNE – With a pair of road games to conclude the regular season for the Wayne High football team later this month, WHS took part in their final home game of the year during Parent’s night. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WHS...
waynedailynews.com
Mid State Conference Cross Country Team Titles Belong To Wayne High
WAYNE – With district competition to take over the postseason schedule next week, the Wayne High girls and boys cross country program hosted the Mid State Conference race. From the Wayne Country Club Thursday late afternoon into the evening, Blue Devil cross country runners were back on their home course for the second time this season (Blue Devil Invite on September 12).
waynedailynews.com
Cada, Walker Double-Doubles Push Win Total To 20-0 For #1 Wayne State College
ABERDEEN, SD – Weekend road competition marked the second of three straight road matches for the top-ranked Wayne State College volleyball program. From Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota, #1 WSC visited Northern State University Friday evening. The Wildcats picked up the road sweep with scores of the match...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Homecoming Football Slated For Saturday Afternoon
WAYNE – Homecoming festivities are leading up to Saturday afternoon’s home Wayne State College football game. From Bob Cunningham Field, Wayne State College is coming of their first loss of the season and play in front of the home crowd for the third time this year. WSC is...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Suffer Road Loss, Total Of Seven Shot Attempts On Goal From Both Teams
BISMARCK, ND – Wayne State soccer took to the road Friday late afternoon opening up their North Dakota weekend. From MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Wayne State College women’s soccer team visited University of Mary. University of Mary scored twice within 20 minutes and...
waynedailynews.com
‘Cats bounce back with 41-33 shootout win over Minnesota State
WAYNE, NE – In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks drop to 4-2 and 0-1 in the division.
waynedailynews.com
Traffic Diverted For Several Miles After Wayne County Crash
WAYNE – Emergency units were on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Thursday Evening Traffic Collision
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident was reported Thursday evening resulting in a transport by helicopter. According to a Friday afternoon release from Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell, his office investigated a two vehicle traffic collision at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. The accident took place at...
