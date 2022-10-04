Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
'We didn't let anything stop us': Nonprofit feeds thousands after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane victims in the poorest communities of Collier County are getting home cooked meals each evening as the non-profit Feed Thy Neighbor more than triples their output after the storm. Wednesday evening founder Tony Mansolillo and his volunteers stood on Rosemary Drive in Bonita Springs giving out almost 500 meals....
Marconews.com
First 12 hours back on Sanibel 'very successful,' city manager says
A week after Hurricane Ian ravaged their island, Sanibel let residents and business owners back on to see what had happened. The first 12-hour shift went well, said City Manager Dana Souza at the Wednesday evening Facebook Live update. “I don’t know how many people went, but there were no...
Marconews.com
Residents told to 'vacate' flooded mobile home park in East Naples; county didn't order it
For the last 17 years, Alma Nunez and her family called Harmony Shores in East Naples their home. On Sunday, they — and all the rest of the mobile home park residents — were told to get out. Immediately. To make things worse, the power to the community...
Marconews.com
Restoring Paradise: One week after Hurricane Ian many still without basic needs
One week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, there were over 2,000 Islanders still without power. More without access to the internet and perhaps still unaware of the total devastation that the storm caused just north beyond their own shores. Despite the very visible scars, Wednesday marked the opening of...
Marconews.com
After taking big hit from Hurricane Ian, coastal resorts and hotels vow to rebuild
Across Southwest Florida, coastal hotels suffered a big blow from Hurricane Ian. Many remain shuttered, with no reopening date. Hotels that are closed indefinitely include the well-renowned Ritz-Carlton in Naples and the iconic South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. "We are assessing the damage and currently the resort is...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian: Joe Biden brings rebuilding help to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida
Help with promises of more came with President Joe Biden's Wednesday afternoon visit to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida. "The federal government will cover — is covering every cost — 100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane," Biden said, prior to arriving. "It all needs to be cleared out for communities to begin the hard work of trying to get back on their feet."
Marconews.com
'I thought I might die': Linwood Avenue cleans up after Ian flooding wrecks homes
The soiled contents of homes flooded by Hurricane Ian lined Linwood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Dressers, mattresses, washers and dryers, and other destroyed items were waiting in piles to be picked up by waste collectors. Jo Campbell said she had a working pile of items she would set out to...
